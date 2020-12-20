Stafford celebrates Christmas with drive-in parade

Cars lined up to catch a glimpse of Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday in Stafford. Many turned out for the annual Stafford Christmas Parade at the Agricultural Fairgrounds, including Sierra Watson (right) and her son Chase. The parade, organized by Gordon Shelton, also featured a Nativity scene from Calvary Chapel, The Grinch and other villains of Christmas aboard the Fredericksburg Regional Transit float, fire trucks and a scouting group.