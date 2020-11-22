Stafford Christmas parade moving south, with new COVID-compliant format

The Stafford Christmas Parade is moving to a new location this year, but onlookers will have to take in the revelry from the privacy of their own vehicles.
The parade will be held Dec. 19 at the Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds, located at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. It begins at 3 p.m., and will be held rain or shine, according to parade organizer Gordon Shelton.
Due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases that led Gov. Ralph Northam to limit public gatherings, Shelton said parade-goers should arrive early, and park in a good location along the nearly mile-long route to view the parade safely from the inside of their vehicles.
“We’ll work with the [COVID-19] restrictions,” said Shelton. “The parade is still on.”
Shelton said sign-ups for parade participants and floats are currently being taken, and people can sign up from anywhere in the region.
“We're looking for float sign-ups right now,” said Shelton. “All surrounding counties are welcome.”
Although there is no entry fee for high school marching bands or first responders, there is a $100 entry fee for dance groups, including majorettes, cheerleaders and gymnastic groups, as well as commercial businesses, animals and novelty entries.
“A novelty entry can be a group, like a car club, doing it for fun,” said Shelton.
Proceeds from the event help support Stafford County Crime Solvers.
Shelton said volunteers are also needed the day of the event to help make the parade a success. Parade volunteers assist with organizing floats and participants at the starting point of the parade route the day of the event, as well as assisting with parking. Parade marshals are also needed.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. For those under that age, adult supervision must be provided at all times.
Shelton said this will be the parade's sixth year. In previous years, the parade was held along Courthouse Road near Brooke Point High School and the Stafford Hospital, at Embrey Mills, and at the Stafford Regional Airport. Gordon said the location this year will offer easy access and ample parking.
“The problem at the airport, there was only one way in and one way out,” said Shelton. “At the fairgrounds, it'll work out pretty good
Fredericksburg's Christmas Parade plans a drive-by format this year because of COVID-19, with the floats stationary and spectators viewing them as they pass by in their vehicles.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
