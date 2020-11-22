Stafford Christmas parade moving south, with new COVID-compliant format

The Stafford Christmas Parade is moving to a new location this year, but onlookers will have to take in the revelry from the privacy of their own vehicles.

The parade will be held Dec. 19 at the Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds, located at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. It begins at 3 p.m., and will be held rain or shine, according to parade organizer Gordon Shelton.

Due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases that led Gov. Ralph Northam to limit public gatherings, Shelton said parade-goers should arrive early, and park in a good location along the nearly mile-long route to view the parade safely from the inside of their vehicles.

“We’ll work with the [COVID-19] restrictions,” said Shelton. “The parade is still on.”

Shelton said sign-ups for parade participants and floats are currently being taken, and people can sign up from anywhere in the region.

“We're looking for float sign-ups right now,” said Shelton. “All surrounding counties are welcome.”

Although there is no entry fee for high school marching bands or first responders, there is a $100 entry fee for dance groups, including majorettes, cheerleaders and gymnastic groups, as well as commercial businesses, animals and novelty entries.