Stafford Christmas parade set for Dec. 18

Rain or shine, the Stafford Christmas Parade will be held Saturday at the Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway beginning at 3 p.m.

“If you want a good parking place, come early,” said parade coordinator Gordon Shelton. “I suggest people come on in at 12 and get ready for the parade at 3.”

In addition to photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a handful of vendors will also be open for guests beginning at noon. Shelton said revelers watching the parade can do so either on their own lawn chairs or blankets, or from the comfort of their own cars, parked along the milelong parade route.

“I want the biggest, nicest parade that we can have possible, considering all the circumstances we’ve had with COVID,” said Shelton.

In addition to the limited number of vendors Shelton anticipates, he said the fairgrounds will provide lavatory facilities for guests as well as conveniently located hand washing and sanitizing stations.