 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford Christmas parade set for Dec. 18
0 comments
editor's pick

Stafford Christmas parade set for Dec. 18

{{featured_button_text}}

Rain or shine, the Stafford Christmas Parade will be held Saturday at the Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway beginning at 3 p.m.

“If you want a good parking place, come early,” said parade coordinator Gordon Shelton. “I suggest people come on in at 12 and get ready for the parade at 3.”

In addition to photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a handful of vendors will also be open for guests beginning at noon. Shelton said revelers watching the parade can do so either on their own lawn chairs or blankets, or from the comfort of their own cars, parked along the milelong parade route.

“I want the biggest, nicest parade that we can have possible, considering all the circumstances we’ve had with COVID,” said Shelton.

In addition to the limited number of vendors Shelton anticipates, he said the fairgrounds will provide lavatory facilities for guests as well as conveniently located hand washing and sanitizing stations.

Gordon encourages parade participants who haven’t already registered to do so following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to help the parade staff prepare for the event. Although there are no fees for high school marching bands or first responders, a $100 entry fee applies for dance groups, such as majorettes, cheerleaders and gymnastic groups, as well as commercial businesses, animals and novelty entries.

The mid-December event marks the county parade’s seventh year, with all proceeds going to Stafford County Crime Solvers.

Visit StaffordChristmasParade.com, or call 540/840-8992 for more information.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert