 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
Stafford Christmas parade
0 Comments

Stafford Christmas parade

  • 0

Stafford County Schools bus driver Fawn Chergosky helps put finishing touches on a bus before the Stafford Christmas Parade at the Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds on Saturday. The decorated bus, complete with a lighted tree, was the Stafford County Public Schools Transportation Services Facility’s parade entry. The parade was presented by the Stafford Crime Solvers. Below left: Santa Claus (Jerry Smith) catches a ride on the Highway Garage entry during the parade. Smith, who hails from Covina, Calif., went with a southern California look for his parade appearance. Below right: A large contingent of rigs from area towing companies made an appearance in the parade, bedecked in holiday cheer. See photo gallery and video at fredericksburg.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert