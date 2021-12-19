Stafford County Schools bus driver Fawn Chergosky helps put finishing touches on a bus before the Stafford Christmas Parade at the Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds on Saturday. The decorated bus, complete with a lighted tree, was the Stafford County Public Schools Transportation Services Facility’s parade entry. The parade was presented by the Stafford Crime Solvers. Below left: Santa Claus (Jerry Smith) catches a ride on the Highway Garage entry during the parade. Smith, who hails from Covina, Calif., went with a southern California look for his parade appearance. Below right: A large contingent of rigs from area towing companies made an appearance in the parade, bedecked in holiday cheer. See photo gallery and video at fredericksburg.com.