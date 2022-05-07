Stafford church honors three mothers, all 100, for being 'examples of the way to treat people'

Three women affiliated with Ramoth Baptist Church in Stafford County have several things in common—beyond the fact they’re all 100 years old and devoted to family.

“They’re all known to be very kind people, very sweet in nature and godly women,” said church member Pam Null. “They’ve all been examples of the way to treat other people.”

Along with other mothers across America, the trio of Lillian Gordon, Gertrude Raines and Viola Stevens undoubtedly will be celebrated this Mother’s Day. The three also will be guests of honor during a special event at Ramoth Baptist Church, starting at 11 a.m. on May 22.

Null, whose late father, the Rev. Ray T. Vinson, pastored Ramoth for 43 years, doesn’t believe it’s a coincidence that the honorees have so much in common. They represent a generation of homemakers who not only birthed and raised their babies, but also canned produce they picked from gardens they planted and hoed. They scrubbed their family’s laundry on a washboard or fed it through a wringer washer, hung it to dry on backyard clotheslines in all kinds of weather, then lovingly ironed and starched the shirts and dresses.

In the process of those chores and many more, they passed along the values of hard work and perseverance prevalent with the Greatest Generation.

“They have a great love for their families, they’re people that are not intrusive to their family members, but have been very independent, taking care of themselves as much as they can as long as they can,” Null said. “They all seem to have that in common.”

‘A BIG HEART’

There are 71 people in this world with the blood of the three 100-year-olds coursing through their veins. The trio have seven children, 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

And that doesn’t include all the husbands, wives, companions and significant others who are part of their extended families.

Gertrude Raines raised her children, loved hosting her grandchildren—and their children—and making everyone’s favorite, Mammie’s pound cake. She was a caretaker to her mother and mother-in-law in their final days, and she tended to her sisters and her husband after surgery.

“All required the extensive care of someone with a big heart—and that was Gertrude,” according to a brief biography her family wrote for the church.

After high school, she liked to sneak out of the house to attend local dances, and at one, she met the love of her life, her late husband, Billy, her family said.

“She was a little mischievous,” the bio stated. “Did I mention she got in trouble for throwing rotten eggs at houses?”

After marriage and her two sons, Dennis and Danny, came along, the family enjoyed trips to other states to see relatives and weekends in a camper at Colonial Beach, where the parents and kids fished, crabbed and socialized with extended family and friends.

A devout Christian, Raines remains in great health. “She can’t hear so well anymore,” her family wrote in the bio, “but who can?”

FAMILY MEMORIES

Lillian Gordon was 13 when her parents divorced. She left school to help her father take care of the home and her six siblings, then she later raised her own three children, Virginia, Bill and Helen. She became a widow at age 33.

Gordon babysat her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other youngsters in the Stafford community, earning her the nickname of “Grandma” or “Granny” Gordon. She was named Stafford County’s grandmother of the year in 2000.

She and Viola Stevens are related as Stevens’ uncle was married to Gordon. The two were born within a month of each other in 1921—and will celebrate their 101st birthdays in August and September.

The two have other connections, including their activities as volunteers. At church, Gordon helped with Vacation Bible School, the nursery and Prime Timers and absolutely loved her senior ladies adult Sunday school class. Stevens helped organize the Ramoth Community League and was active with the American Legion auxiliary, Red Cross and American Cancer Society.

The two women also have a sadder note in common. Both have outlived their siblings and most members of their own generation.

The church, like their family, has been a big part of the women’s lives and a service about seven years ago allowed Gordon to meet a relative she had always wondered about: her mother’s sister, Nancy Davis.

After church, a woman approached Gordon and told her she looked just her mother. As the two talked, they discovered their mothers were sisters. Gordon was in her early 90s by then, meeting a new cousin, Joan Nutton, for the first time.

Stevens has a different memory from Ramoth Baptist, but hers goes back to the days of the Great Depression.

“There wasn’t much money around and I’d have a penny to take to the collection,” she said. “I’d tie it in the corner of a handkerchief so I wouldn’t lose it.”

‘LIFE HAS BEEN GOOD’

Viola Stevens was so attached to her roots, she’s spent all but about five years of her life at the family homeplace. She was born in a house that once was set back in the woods until horses dragged a chunk of it to a field next to what’s become Mountain View Road.

After she married, she lived in Chatham for a while. Then, she and her two babies moved back in with her father when her husband, Linwood, went off to World War II. He returned and lived there until his death, and the couple’s two sons have homes on the family property.

While Sidney and Ronnie Stevens help their mother with cooking, cleaning and grocery shopping, they say she’s always done the same for them.

“Anything we need, she’s always there to help,” Ronnie Stevens said.

While she admitted her bones are a little achy and she takes medicine for ailments typical of her age—high blood pressure and cholesterol—she just chuckled when asked about her skin care regimen.

“I don’t do anything to it, I don’t even use cream,” she said. “Right now, I use Dove, but years ago, I never would have given it any special care.”

As for being over 100, she admits “it has its ups and downs. I had to give up driving (at age 90) and that kind of hurt at first. Other than that, I can’t complain. Life has been good to me.”

