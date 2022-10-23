Stafford church opens Healing Station for biblical-based counseling services

A new outpatient clinic specializing in mental health services opened its doors in southern Stafford County over the weekend.

“We’ve been waiting 15 years for the church to become the place where people can get what they need,” said Bishop Ron Willis, senior pastor of Vision Community Church. “And we are ready.”

Stafford Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor spoke at the Saturday morning event. He told the guests that ever since he and Willis first met, the pair has had frequent discussions about the mental health needs of local children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and the challenges those children face still.

“Although these issues existed before the pandemic, the pandemic just definitely put them front and center and revealed these to be urgent needs,” Taylor said. “Bishop, thank you.”

Willis said over a decade ago, his plan for the Healing Station was to provide pastoral counseling for prospective brides and grooms or for families in times of grief. But his vision for the facility broadened after he married his wife, Denise, nearly three years ago. Her experiences working in the mental health field shed light on the need for more counselors like her, Willis said.

“We never explored going into mental health,” Willis said. “God changed the whole direction.”

The Healing Station, a biblical-based ministry of Willis’ church that’s located at 410 Deacon Road, will be led by Denise Willis, who previously interned as a licensed graduate professional counselor in Maryland and, more recently, worked as a counselor at King George High School. She will continue her residency for Virginia licensure both at the Healing Station and with the National Counseling Group, under the direction of Dana Scott, a licensed professional counselor.

“We need more clinics like this,” Scott said. “There’s shortages across the state and across the country with mental health services as a whole, so I really do believe that this is something that’s going to be the birth of more things to come for the community.”

After completing a nearly yearlong mentorship under Pastor Gene Willis of Fredericksburg’s Spotswood Biblical Counseling Center, the couple chose to model the Healing Station in much of the same way as the Spotswood site—by using the Bible as its basis over a traditional clinical approach. Gene Willis said that’s the way his center has operated since it opened in July 2012.

“Biblical counseling, by the way, is on the rise more than ever before,” Gene Willis said. “People are hurting and more open to counseling than ever before. Even our younger generation seems more willing to openness and trusting those of us dedicated to helping mend broken hearts.”

Through their mentorship with Gene Willis and their work with families in the community, Ron Willis said both he and his wife recognized a need for more mental health counselors in the region, especially for children.

“There were kids that were afraid, coming to us worried about shootings, there was a concern,” Ron Willis said. “In our community, there’s a great need.”

The couple said the Healing Station will offer outpatient counseling services for those experiencing grief or loss of a loved one, depression, anxiety, trauma, stress, substance abuse, life transitions, and childhood or adolescent challenges. Services are available for residents of Planning District 16, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George.

Some said Saturday’s grand opening of the Healing Station couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Among our mental health providers in our Helpline, just about 50 of them are not accepting new clients because they are maxed out,” said Barbara Barlow, executive director of Mental Health America of Fredericksburg.

Gene Willis said his staff at the Spotswood center — two licensed counselors, two lay counselors and an intern — are already booked to nearly the year’s end.

“We are, all of us, are overbooked and full,” he said. “Once (the Healing Station) opens the doors, they’re going to find very quickly that they need more people and that they can’t meet all the needs of the people that are going to be coming. That’s because there is a mental health crisis.”

Barlow said one of the biggest crises nationwide today is death by suicide among ages 14 to 24. Although the Healing Station will be an additional local resource to help address that crisis, she said community facilities like it usually have a waiting list that can vary from a few weeks to as long as six months.

“The CDC has declared that a crisis, as well as mental health in general,” Barlow said.

Rep. Tara Durant, R–Stafford, who sits on the Virginia Behavioral Health Commission, said workforce shortages in the medical field contribute to delays for those seeking care.

“We will solve a lot of our problems if we have a lot more people working in the health care industry,” Durant said. “Not just nurses and psychologists, but nurse practitioners, direct care providers. It runs the whole gamut.”

With its doors now open, the Healing Station is ready to take appointments for prospective new patients. Ron Willis said $40 is the suggested donation for a one-hour session, but he said the fee would not apply to those in the community facing financial hardship.

“That kind of model, where you’re trying to make services available based on what somebody can afford as opposed to insurance based, that is rare,” Barlow said.

For now, the Healing Station will operate with four counselors offering outpatient services, but Ron Willis said he has plans to expand the center outside the boundaries of his church.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “Our vision is to build a resident center somewhere in Stafford County. A resident center where people can check in and get the services they need.”

Counseling sessions are provided at the Healing Station by appointment only. Visit visionstafford.com for more information or call 540/681-1294.