Stafford church to celebrate pastor's birthday with gas giveaway

As many Americans search for a reprieve from rising gas prices, one Stafford County church is stepping up to assist.

House of Victory is providing up to $5,000 of free gas on Saturday at the Royal Farms at 2216 Plank Road in Fredericksburg.

The church is donating the gas in celebration of the Rev. Dwayne Robinson’s birthday.

The first 100 vehicles that arrive at Royal Farms from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday will be permitted $50 of free gas.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.