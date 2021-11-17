Stafford cigarettes will rise 30-cents per pack Jan. 1

In the same revised comprehensive plan, supervisors also removed a proposed north–south corridor route and voted to adjust the urban services area boundary on the east and west sides of Clift Farm Road. The plan takes eight parcels in the area out of the urban services area, as they now reside in a limited sewer and water service area.

Mike Zuraf, principal planner for the county, told supervisors another recommended change to the comprehensive plan had to do with proposed language on school capacity.

“The program capacity standard for elementary schools does not match the boards’ current [Capital Improvement Plan] methodology for determining school capacity, which considers design capacity for all schools, including elementary schools,” Zuraf said.

Supervisors adjusted the comprehensive plan to place emphasis on design capacity in schools over their program capacity.

NORTH STAFFORD Road improvements

Supervisors later on Tuesday voted to condemn the last remaining parcel near Telegraph Road and U.S. 1 to make way for previously approved roadway safety improvements in the area.