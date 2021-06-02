Stafford coalition takes aim at helping minorities, the eldery, others in need

Every Thursday evening, volunteers from the Stafford Community Support Initiative, a relatively new community engagement coalition, provide food for dozens of families at two county food banks.
But helping feed the local community is not where the SCSI stops.
For the last two and a half months, Bishop Leonard Lacey, the senior pastor of United Faith Christian Ministry at 150 Susa Lane, has joined three county residents who forged the new coalition to help bring comfort and assistance to less fortunate residents of the community in a variety of ways.
“We’re all trying to tackle the same issues,” said Tinesha Allen. “Instead of us wasting resources individually doing it.”
Griffis–Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen, a registered nurse, said she formed the all-volunteer SCSI during the COVID-19 pandemic in her free time. She said she built the new coalition on faith, community activism, small business and government.
“The pandemic really brought to light many of the struggles faced by residents, especially in the minority communities, like food, health care and financial needs,” said Allen.
“Tinesha was the visionary behind the SCSI, she was the spark that started it all,” said Stafford resident Gary Holland, who organizes community activism for the group.
“We all respect each other, and this is a perfect opportunity for four people to all get on the same page,” said Allen, who handles government affairs for the coalition.
Stafford businessman Vernon Green, who manages small business issues for the SCSI, said when there is a community need, he wants to be at the front of the solution.
In addition to leveraging his fraternal organization to help bring additional volunteers to support pantry operations at food banks at United Faith Christian Ministry and Zion Church of Fredericksburg, Green said he is already helping others find employment through the SCSI coalition and the area food banks.
“I’ve actually interviewed a few of the people for positions,” said Green. “I’ve been able to hire, to bring people in, to mentor and we’re in discussions to set up community initiatives to put people back to work through the SCSI initiative.”
Green said some of those efforts include preparing future employees for their first interview in live practice sessions, or providing assistance in crafting a résumé.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the SCSI has taken additional strides helping others in Stafford, ranging from aiding those without an internet connection to register for a COVID-19 vaccine to registering to vote.
“We have a centralized understanding of what needs to be done and we will know exactly, from every level, who needs what,” said Allen. “So collectively, we’re all pulling our resources to correctly identify and target the areas that need to be addressed.”
“It is amazing to me how many families come out, of all races, in our community,” said Lacey. “We’ve seen Caucasians, Blacks, Hispanics, people of Middle Eastern descent, they have come.”
Registration forms are available at both food banks every Thursday night during distribution hours, or the form can be filled out remotely by scanning the food bank bar code found at SCSI’s social media page. The barcode redirects the user automatically to the food bank registration form.
Allen said she the food banks also serve as an opportunity for SCSI to get people registered for the COVID-19 vaccine and promote other vital community information.
“For the last few Thursdays, [the health department] has actually been in the food bank doing vaccine registrations for these communities because sometimes for them, access and information is limited, so we brought the source to them,” said Allen.
Holland, who helps the food banks by picking up meats and other perishables at two Stafford grocery stores every Thursday, is also responsible for coordinating the groups’ participation in community activities.
“Before the vaccines were available and the focus was on testing, we went out into different communities in Stafford to distribute flyers in English and Spanish,” said Holland, who also serves as pastor of Word of Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Dumfries. “Flyers that contained information about the RHD, testing that was available at different locations in Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, we also gave out masks and hand sanitizers.”
Holland said SCSI is maintaining a segment of State Route 610 under the adopt-a-highway program and recently held a virtual town hall to push health-related information out to the community.
“We targeted a lot of minority communities in Stafford, because that’s where the RHD said they were having the toughest time getting the right information to people,” said Holland.
Green sees the SCSI as a perfect example of a grassroots effort that is working in Stafford County.
“The more hands on deck we have the more we can get done,” said Green. “That’s the pure nature of this group of people. They want to serve the community.”
