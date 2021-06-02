Stafford coalition takes aim at helping minorities, the eldery, others in need

“We all respect each other, and this is a perfect opportunity for four people to all get on the same page,” said Allen, who handles government affairs for the coalition.

Stafford businessman Vernon Green, who manages small business issues for the SCSI, said when there is a community need, he wants to be at the front of the solution.

In addition to leveraging his fraternal organization to help bring additional volunteers to support pantry operations at food banks at United Faith Christian Ministry and Zion Church of Fredericksburg, Green said he is already helping others find employment through the SCSI coalition and the area food banks.

“I’ve actually interviewed a few of the people for positions,” said Green. “I’ve been able to hire, to bring people in, to mentor and we’re in discussions to set up community initiatives to put people back to work through the SCSI initiative.”

Green said some of those efforts include preparing future employees for their first interview in live practice sessions, or providing assistance in crafting a résumé.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the SCSI has taken additional strides helping others in Stafford, ranging from aiding those without an internet connection to register for a COVID-19 vaccine to registering to vote.