Stafford Coast Guard pilot recalls unusual mission, flying into the face of danger

Rick Hauschildt admits he was a “young and fearless Coast Guard aviator” that September night, 44 years ago, when he was dispatched on a most unusual mission: rescuing two workers trapped inside a 650-foot tall smokestack.
A lieutenant at the time, Hauschildt knew all about flying in the face of danger, but his missions typically involved helping those injured or stranded on rough and angry seas.
After graduating from the Coast Guard Academy in 1968 and completing his training, he purposely picked piloting search-and-rescue helicopters because he “wanted to be hands-on, doing the rescues.” From the water, he had plucked fishermen who lost hands and fingers to malfunctioning winches on shrimp boats, island residents who suffered heart attacks and passengers whose crafts had capsized in vicious storms.
But all the rescues he did, before that night in 1977 and afterward, didn’t stack up to the nerve it took to hold the helicopter steady as it hovered in the dark, almost a thousand feet above the ground and in an ocean of clouds. With no reference points on the horizon, no structures on which he could steady his gaze, Hauschildt had to rely on his experience and faith, the assistance of his crew and the chopper’s instruments, because in those days, autopilot features hadn’t been developed.
Below the chopper dangled 250 feet of cable and a cage the stranded workers climbed into one at a time, to be lifted out of the black mouth of the smokestack.
“It was the most challenging and difficult rescue I ever did, by far,” said Hauschildt, who’s 75 and has been a Stafford County resident since the spring. “Most people who have flown helicopters in the Coast Guard, when they hear about this, they’re like, holy moly, that’s crazy.”
The veteran, who retired as a commander after more than 20 years in the Coast Guard, earned the Distinguished Flying Cross from President Jimmy Carter in 1978 for extraordinary achievement in aerial flight. Last month, he recounted the experience when he was inducted into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s Hall of Heroes.
“If you had asked me all this stuff a couple weeks ago, I wouldn’t have remembered it,” Hauschildt said. “It’s all been refreshed now because I’ve had to relive it.”
‘THAT’S WHAT I DO’
Nominations to the Coast Guard Academy’s Hall of Heroes usually happen after the person’s career has ended, and on the recommendation of a classmate, said David Santos, public affairs officer with the Coast Guard Academy.
Arch Gardner, who lives in Long Island, N.Y., had nominated another classmate for actions performed off the coast of Vietnam during the war there. He thought Hauschildt’s actions during peacetime, at the Wisconsin smokestack, were every bit as dangerous and heroic. He contacted his fellow alum to put together a nomination and “it was like pulling teeth to get all the information” from Hauschildt, Gardner said.
“Most people involved in these types of heroic situations will say, it was my job, that’s what I do. And they kind of shy away from that type of applause, if you will,” Gardner said during a phone interview. “Rick was always a very solid individual, very committed to the job and he was an expert at what he did, obviously, always a go-to, solid individual.”
His can-do attitude was needed that night in 1977 when two workers who’d been spraying a concrete liner inside the smokestack of a Wisconsin power plant became stranded. The two had worked all day and were 20 minutes from quitting, according to various accounts, including a 1981 “Drama in Real Life” feature in Reader’s Digest.
As the two lowered the sturdy scaffolding on which they stood, a motor got stuck in the on-position and caused one corner to dip about 30 degrees. The two men clung to oily cables as the 2-by-12 boards they’d stood on, and the drum of sealer they’d been applying, plunged to the bottom.
The men were trapped, 250 feet from the top of the stack that towered 650 feet in the air—taller than the Seattle Space Needle.
Local fire and rescue crews had assembled, along with a helicopter, and tried to lower a construction bucket into the stack. But it spun wildly in the wind and the fire chief abandoned the effort, calling it too dangerous.
“No one knew what to do,” according to Reader’s Digest.
Two Coast Guard air stations were contacted. Hauschildt and his team flew in from Chicago after midnight—with no sleep since the previous night—and conferred with engineers, construction workers and local rescuers. At the time, he was a maintenance officer for the HH-52A helicopter as well as a member of the rescue team—and well-versed in the chopper’s capabilities. Like the fire chief, he initially thought a helicopter rescue was just too dangerous.
“First, we’re single engine,” Hauschildt said. “If something goes wrong with the engine and they’re inside and we’re outside, what are we going to do? We could kill a lot of people, including them.”
The Coast Guard pilot from the other air station must have felt the gravity of the situation as well. This was never mentioned in the official reports, but Hauschildt said recently that the other pilot assessed the scene and said, “Rick, it looks like you have everything under control here”—and skedaddled.
OVERCOMING OBSTACLES
The rescuers faced several obstacles beyond the darkness, winds and clouds. The Coast Guard’s hoisting cable was 100 feet long, less than half of what was needed to reach the stranded workers. Its rescue basket wasn’t sturdy enough for this application and officials feared it would slam the workers into the side of the smokestack—and do even more harm.
The pilot wondered if the single-engine helicopter would even be able to hover that long, in the wind, at that altitude, so that’s the thing Hauschildt tried, and was successful.
Then, he brought a few workers—who volunteered for the duty—to the catwalk atop the smokestack. They sent safety harnesses and radios down to the men.
The group considered dropping a winch over the side but “the top of the stack was a knife edge,” Hauschildt said, and they feared it would cut the cable.
When the power plant located a cable that was hefty and long enough, as well as a sturdy cage, the crew had to figure out how to get it to the men. If Hauschildt let it dangle from the helicopter as he usually did on rescues, he’d have to ascend 900 feet in the air, then try to drop it into the 21-foot diameter opening of the smokestack—like threading a needle in the dark.
The group decided to bundle up the cable and deliver it to the men on the catwalk. Rescuers also came up with a complicated plan in which Hauschildt would fly over the stack with the rescue cage, and at the precise moment, the cage would be disconnected from the chopper and connected to the cable held by the men on the catwalk.
Somehow, it all worked, and the volunteers lowered the basket, hand-over-hand to the men below.
They were hardly out of the woods—or the smokestack. The cage could hold only one at a time, so the experienced worker let the younger one go first. As Hauschildt began to ascend from the top of the smokestack, he entered the clouds and had no point of reference. He couldn’t see the stack anymore, just lights hundreds of feet below.
As his crewman in the back gave him commands to go left or right, “I began to get a little over controlling and panicky, you know what I mean?” the pilot recalled.
He had to get himself oriented.
“I took a deep breath and said this isn’t going to work. So I dropped back down and the poor guy inside the basket, he doesn’t know what’s going on,” Hauschildt said. “He feels himself going up like this elevator, and all of a sudden, boomp, he’s going back down. He thought he was going to crash into the other guy.”
Hauschildt drew on the experience from his first duty station in Houston when he and a crewman would go out into Galveston Bay on training flights—exercises that he did not because they were required, but so he could improve his skills. They’d pick a little buoy in the water and the crewman would attach a bag to the end of the hoisting cable.
All Hauschildt could see was roiling waves. He’d go by the crewman’s directions and his on-board instruments to try to hit the buoy.
“We spent hours doing that. It came back to me and I remembered the altitude I had to hold for that hover,” Hauschildt said, applying that to the smokestack rescue. “It just kind of calmed me down and I went up.”
It was about 3:30 in the morning when the first worker was plucked from the darkness. Winds and weather worsened and the second man had to wait until late morning the next day for skies to clear. Neither worker suffered serious injuries during their long ordeal and were able to return to their jobs.
SAVING LIVES
In the years after the rescue, Hauschildt would occasionally review the Reader’s Digest account and get emotional every time.
After Chicago, he did search-and-rescue work along the Outer Banks of North Carolina from the Elizabeth City station. He was sent to Mobile, Ala., deployed to the Arctic twice on the back of icebreakers, then to Antarctica once as a senior aviator. His last tour was at Coast Guard headquarters, from which he retired in October 1988.
He tried to find another job that would key his interest the way the Coast Guard had, but his wife, Ellen, told him that wasn’t possible. The two had married June 8, 1968—four days after he was commissioned into the service—and they’ve shared duty stations for 53 years.
They lived in Prince William County from the time he worked at headquarters in Washington and moved to a new development, near Lake Mooney in Stafford to be closer to children and grandchildren.
Events like the induction into the Coast Guard Academy’s Hall of Heroes remind him how lucky he was to serve in the military, especially doing search-and-rescue work.
“I loved it,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a better feeling in the world than to know you were personally responsible for saving peoples’ lives and did it with a number of them.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425