Stafford Coast Guard pilot recalls unusual mission, flying into the face of danger

They were hardly out of the woods—or the smokestack. The cage could hold only one at a time, so the experienced worker let the younger one go first. As Hauschildt began to ascend from the top of the smokestack, he entered the clouds and had no point of reference. He couldn’t see the stack anymore, just lights hundreds of feet below.

As his crewman in the back gave him commands to go left or right, “I began to get a little over controlling and panicky, you know what I mean?” the pilot recalled.

He had to get himself oriented.

“I took a deep breath and said this isn’t going to work. So I dropped back down and the poor guy inside the basket, he doesn’t know what’s going on,” Hauschildt said. “He feels himself going up like this elevator, and all of a sudden, boomp, he’s going back down. He thought he was going to crash into the other guy.”

Hauschildt drew on the experience from his first duty station in Houston when he and a crewman would go out into Galveston Bay on training flights—exercises that he did not because they were required, but so he could improve his skills. They’d pick a little buoy in the water and the crewman would attach a bag to the end of the hoisting cable.