Stafford collecting food donations to assist needy families

Volunteers are needed to help prepare holiday gift packages for over 2,000 Stafford County families who will need a little extra help this year during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“This year, we saw a high jump, almost doubling the numbers from the past three years,” said Erin Riley, program coordinator of the Stafford County Holiday Program.
The program has been helping local families get through the holiday season for the last 45 years.
Riley said the assistance program is strictly for families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programs. She said those registered as recipients in the Stafford program have their choice of non-perishable meal packages to help celebrate either Thanksgiving or Christmas, but all recipients are eligible to receive gifts at Christmas.
Volunteers are also welcome to help prepare gift baskets and distribute those items to families on designated pick-up days.
This year, the program will operate out of the former Anne E. Moncure Elementary School at 75 Moncure Lane in North Stafford. Non-perishable goods and gift cards for Thanksgiving can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday of this week.
Donations for Christmas will be accepted Dec. 7 to Dec. 11 during the same operating hours.
Pickup days for Thanksgiving are Nov. 16-20 and Christmas, Dec. 14-18, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Riley said many churches and other organizations who ordinarily participate in the program remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Riley said sponsors are desperately needed this year help cover what is ordinarily received in bulk from those organizations.
“We always need sponsors. Some of the churches we’ve used in the past can’t get word out to their congregations,” said Riley. “We’re getting a lot less churches, and we really need the community to step up.”
Riley said sponsors can provide non-perishable food items for the holiday baskets, as well as gift cards beginning at $20, to cover perishable items that are not included in the baskets, such as turkeys, hams, or other holiday meal items. Riley said this year, there is a particular need for Thanksgiving food gift cards.
Gift cards are also needed to help meet the demand to provide Christmas gifts to children and the older area residents. Riley said suitable gift card ideas include clothing stores, salons, and large retail outlets.
For more information, email erin.k.riley@dss.virginia.gov, or visit staffordcountyva.gov/1895/Holiday-Program.
