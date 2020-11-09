Stafford collecting food donations to assist needy families

Volunteers are needed to help prepare holiday gift packages for over 2,000 Stafford County families who will need a little extra help this year during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“This year, we saw a high jump, almost doubling the numbers from the past three years,” said Erin Riley, program coordinator of the Stafford County Holiday Program.

The program has been helping local families get through the holiday season for the last 45 years.

Riley said the assistance program is strictly for families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programs. She said those registered as recipients in the Stafford program have their choice of non-perishable meal packages to help celebrate either Thanksgiving or Christmas, but all recipients are eligible to receive gifts at Christmas.

Volunteers are also welcome to help prepare gift baskets and distribute those items to families on designated pick-up days.

This year, the program will operate out of the former Anne E. Moncure Elementary School at 75 Moncure Lane in North Stafford. Non-perishable goods and gift cards for Thanksgiving can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday of this week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}