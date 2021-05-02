Stafford community stepping in to help Widewater volunteer fire chief coping with cancer

The Widewater and Stafford County communities are rallying to the aid of someone who’s served them for decades: volunteer fire chief Bob Zdzinicki, who serves with Widewater Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Company 3.

Earlier this year, the first responder who has put in 33 years as a volunteer, 18 as fire chief, felt ill and was eventually diagnosed with having a cancerous mass on his left kidney.

His daughter, Jessica Zdzinicki, recently reported on the Facebook site “Local and Beloved Fire Chief Robert Zdzinicki” she helped create that her father has now had surgery and that the procedure went well.

“They removed his kidney, and the cancer didn’t spread anywhere else,” she said. “But the fight isn’t over yet.”

Jessica noted that her father joined the fire and rescue ranks to give back after she was born prematurely and received long and excellent care from doctors and nurses to save her life and keep her safe.

She said that his service and the close bond she has with him motivated her to start a series of efforts to help raise funds for the extensive medical bills he and her family is now facing as her father works to come back from this malady and surgery.