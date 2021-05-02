Stafford community stepping in to help Widewater volunteer fire chief coping with cancer

The Widewater and Stafford County communities are rallying to the aid of someone who’s served them for decades: volunteer fire chief Bob Zdzinicki, who serves with Widewater Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Company 3.
Earlier this year, the first responder who has put in 33 years as a volunteer, 18 as fire chief, felt ill and was eventually diagnosed with having a cancerous mass on his left kidney.
His daughter, Jessica Zdzinicki, recently reported on the Facebook site “Local and Beloved Fire Chief Robert Zdzinicki” she helped create that her father has now had surgery and that the procedure went well.
“They removed his kidney, and the cancer didn’t spread anywhere else,” she said. “But the fight isn’t over yet.”
Jessica noted that her father joined the fire and rescue ranks to give back after she was born prematurely and received long and excellent care from doctors and nurses to save her life and keep her safe.
She said that his service and the close bond she has with him motivated her to start a series of efforts to help raise funds for the extensive medical bills he and her family is now facing as her father works to come back from this malady and surgery.
Friends and other members of the Stafford community have pitched in, doing everything from designing T-shirts and drink-holders as fundraisers to other efforts.
She added, “There is a Facebook page and a GoFundMe set up as well, due to him being the sole provider in the family.”
Those links: gofund.me/8da0c161, and facebook.com/groups/119405490182660/?ref=share. There’s also a link for supplying meals to the family: mealtrain.com/5ezeyz.
Before the operation, Jessica noted that the cancerous mass covered her father’s whole kidney, and tests showed also that he had broken his back.
“We have no clue how it happened, and as of right now, we don’t know what his follow-up care will include,” she said of efforts to help raise money to cover those costs, some branded as “Team Bob.”
The proud daughter said the family has been warmed and overwhelmed by the efforts of others to help her father, who when not battling cancer works for Ryder Transportation Services as a master technician/heavy truck diesel mechanic.
