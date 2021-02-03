Stafford company converts buses to assist first responders, military in emergencies

Just days after a Monday morning ribbon-cutting to rededicate their Stafford County facility, technicians from First Line Technology were getting ready for a road trip.

“They’re getting a bus,” said Amit Kapoor, president and CEO of First Line. “They needed a way to quickly evacuate nursing homes that have COVID-19 outbreaks, and now they want to use the bus in vaccine deployment.”

Kapoor and his team spent a recent Wednesday morning putting the final touches on a new Freightliner AmbuBus before driving it to its new home in Allegheny County, Pa.

The white, 40-foot-long bus was built out by the Stafford team as a medical facility on wheels. It’s designed for mass evacuations, transporting special-needs patients, casualties or others who require non-ambulatory transport.

A finished AmbuBus costs between $350,000 to $450,000, and can accommodate up to 18 patients, with six patients in each of its three prefabricated sections.

“It can be used to hold patients while doing triage,” said Kapoor, who added the buses can be used to hold stable patients, or whenever extra hospital beds are necessary. “We can adapt the configuration to whatever situation there is.”