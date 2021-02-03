Stafford company coverts buses to assist first responders, military in emergencies

Just days after a Monday morning ribbon-cutting to rededicate their Stafford County facility, technicians from First Line Technology were getting ready for a road trip.
“They're getting a bus,” said Amit Kapoor, president and CEO of First Line. “They needed a way to quickly evacuate nursing homes that have COVID-19 outbreaks, and now they want to use the bus in vaccine deployment.”
Kapoor and his team spent a recent Wednesday morning putting the final touches on a new Freightliner AmbuBus before driving it to its new home in Allegheny County, Pa.
The white, 40-foot-long bus was built out by the Stafford team as a medical facility on wheels. It’s designed for mass evacuations, transporting special-needs patients, casualties or others who require non-ambulatory transport.
A finished AmbuBus costs between $350,000 to $450,000, and can accommodate up to 18 patients, with six patients in each of its three prefabricated sections.
“It can be used to hold patients while doing triage,” said Kapoor, who added the buses can be used to hold stable patients, or whenever extra hospital beds are necessary. “We can adapt the configuration to whatever situation there is.”
Kapoor and his team have been converting buses since 2008 for law enforcement agencies, first responders and governments. He said the idea to enter the field came in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, in and around New Orleans.
“It all came to fruition after Katrina,” Kapoor said. “They didn't have enough resources or tools available to evacuate nursing homes and hospitals then.”
Since then, Kapoor’s company has built and shipped more than 600 custom buses to clients across the U.S. and abroad. The firm also temporarily fits buses with a conversion kit for quick use by authorities in the event of an unexpected emergency.
Kapoor said a basic, temporary conversion takes a few hours to accomplish, but customized and more complex configurations take longer. Kapoor said the Pennsylvania bus took about 30 days to complete because it needed additional interior fabrication and the conversion kit is a permanent installation.
Kapoor said he worked closely with officials in Pennsylvania to build their new bus to precise specifications, leaving room for additional equipment to be added once the bus is delivered, including computers, laptops, ventilators and other medical equipment.
“This is also a great tool to use for vaccine deployment,” said Kapoor. “The real challenge is in rural areas, how will you get a vaccine to them? The mobile bus is the solution.”
Refrigeration units keep the coronavirus vaccine at its prescribed cold storage temperature. The bus also offers recovery space to monitor patients after receiving the vaccination.
One of the roadblocks Kapoor encountered in launching his new business was discovering there were not enough conversion kits available to transform large numbers of buses into medical vehicles.
Kapoor and his team developed their own patented conversion kits, with all of the parts and components manufactured in Winchester and Fredericksburg. The kit is designed to accommodate stretchers typically used by professional emergency response teams.
“It’s a NATO standard that’s used by the National Guard and public health,” said Kapoor.
Kapoor said there are plenty of buses available for sale.
“With COVID, schools are not buying and using them, and they have to be decommissioned after a certain number of miles,” said Kapoor. “We buy them, repaint, restructure them.”
Kapoor started First Line Technology in Chantilly in 2003. His company moved to a larger, 24,000-square-foot Stafford facility at 487 Lendall Lane last January. After a year of renovations and improvements, the company held a rededication ceremony last month.
In addition to the AmbuBus, the company offers a decontaminant product for first responders and law enforcement agencies developed by researchers at the Naval Base in Dahlgren. The product is a three-part formula that creates a soap that neutralizes chemical threats—including COVID-19—with a neutral PH measurement.
“It’s noncorrosive, and it won’t damage equipment,” said Kapoor.
The company also sells a lightweight infant transport device that attaches to any transport stretcher to safely transfer young patients, as well as personal cooling products for emergency response personnel.
Kapoor said his business employs 20 people.
“The entire team takes pride in how our products benefit and help the first responders and the military communities stay safe,” said Kapoor.
