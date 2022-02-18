Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley resigns

After less than two years on the job, Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley plans to resign April 22.

“It is with a heavy heart that I leave, but must make the best decision for my family and me, especially as family health considerations pull me closer to heading back to New England,” Presley wrote in a Thursday statement.

Presley, who had been a Stafford County employee since 2017, assumed the role as county administrator July 1, 2020.

Thursday’s unexpected announcement came from county officials who in the same statement praised Presley’s work in the county, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Presley could not be reached for comment, Griffis–Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen said she believes Presley did an “incredible job” as county administrator but was forced out following the Jan. 3 snowstorm that left over a foot of snow across the region and knocked out electrical power for thousands of residents for multiple days. Allen said the snowstorm was a “precarious, unfortunate situation” that was held over Presley’s head until his resignation.

“He’s always maintained, if he doesn’t have full support of the board, then it’s time he should go,” Allen said. “From the day he was hired, he hasn’t had the full support of the board.”

County officials will conduct a search for Presley’s replacement.

