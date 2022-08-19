Stafford County government center shuts down for baseball game

Stafford County offices, departments and facilities were closed Friday at 12:30 p.m. to allow more than 400 county employees a half-day off with pay to attend a youth baseball game in Fredericksburg.

“Stafford County Government believes that the team is worth the support and the employees are worth the time,” wrote county spokesman Andrew Spence in a Friday email. “Being a local government provides unique opportunities to support our community when these events occur.”

Spence said the half-day holiday for 425 county employees is expected to cost taxpayers about $95,000 in salaries.

The county announced the Friday closure late Thursday, saying the closure was necessary to “celebrate and support the Stafford Warriors at the Babe Ruth World Series baseball tournament.”

Friday’s baseball game at Fredericksburg’s Virginia Credit Union Stadium is the same location where just two weeks before, a Stafford County schools convocation ended early after about 100 people attending that event were overcome by heat and required medical treatment.

Christian Peabody, vice president of the Stafford Education Association, said he hopes the “county pulls it off and people don’t get hurt” at the stadium because of the hurried, last-minute notice.

“I hope if it is successful that the county appreciates the school boards’ intent with their (convocation) and they don’t relate it to any funding discussions moving forward,” Peabody said.

Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky said he was concerned that some citizens may have taken Friday afternoon off to conduct business at the government center only to find its doors closed upon arrival. He said in his 26 years of service to Stafford County, he has never seen a county shut down come so abruptly without ample notification provided to county residents.

“It was very much a surprise and typically we like to give people more notice when we know the building is going to be closed,” Mayausky said Friday. “Lots of people still need to come in person and take care of business and they won’t be able to do that this afternoon.”

Mayausky said delinquent tax bills were recently mailed to county residents and as a result, he has seen an increase in pedestrian traffic at his office.

“I guess we’ll have to deal with all those people on Monday,” Mayausky said.

County employees were notified of the baseball holiday about 6:15 p.m. Thursday and a county press release announcing the event went out about 15 minutes later telling residents all county offices, departments and facilities would close Friday at 12:30 p.m. with the exception of R-Board and landfill facilities, courts, parks and emergency services.

Although Spence would not specify which supervisors green-lighted Friday’s half-day closure, he did say the decision to do so was made by county supervisors Thursday between 5 and 6 p.m.

“The board decided and gave direction to the county administrator,” Spence said. “The county administrator has followed suit with that decision because he oversees all the staff.”

Spence said a similar half-day closure occurred April 15 in recognition of Good Friday. He said the decision to call that day as a holiday came during a Board of Supervisors meeting 10 days before the religious holiday.

“There are some holidays that the board will vote to give at a board meeting that’s not on the calendar,” Mayausky said. “But in those cases there’s almost certainly more than a half a day’s notice and there’s somewhat expected because they’re religious or patriotic in nature.”

Griffis-Widewater District supervisor Tinesha Allen said she did not support closing the county for a half day Friday and said the idea to do so was first presented to her Thursday during an afternoon call with Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary who Allen said made the call “at the request” of board chair Crystal Vanuch.

Although Allen praised county employees for the work they do, she said she doesn’t feel closing the county for a teen-level baseball game and paying hundreds of employees for half a day off is a responsible way to spend taxpayer dollars.

“This is a case of, if I may dare so say, equity,” Allen said. “We don’t do this for any of our high school teams that make any tournaments or any finals.”

Allen fears Friday’s closure may set a precedent to close the county again should another Stafford youth team reach an advanced stage of a tournament.

“We should be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and be more fiscally responsible,” Allen said.

Hartwood Supervisor Darrell English said Vanuch reached out to him about 3 p.m. Thursday seeking his support for a half-day off for county employees. English said he did not support the idea either.

“I just didn’t feel like it was a good resource to spend taxpayers money on,” English said. “I want (the baseball team) to win, but I don’t think this is good to be spending taxpayer dollars like that.”