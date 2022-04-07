Stafford County government hosts students for tours, mock meeting

The Washington Commanders can build a new stadium off U.S. 1 in Stafford County—but only after it’s approved by a committee of citizens formed to look into the pros and cons.

That was the motion approved in a 5–1 vote, with one abstention, by a mock Board of Supervisors made up of students from the county’s five high schools.

“So they did what government often does, which is—form a committee,” said Tom Coen, a member of the real Stafford Board of Supervisors and a government teacher at Colonial Forge High School, to the crowd of high-schoolers gathered in the board chambers Wednesday afternoon for Student Government Day.

The students spent the morning touring different local government departments, from the animal shelter to public works to parks and recreation to fire and rescue.

In the afternoon, they got the chance to participate in a mock board meeting. Government teachers selected students to portray board members from each of Stafford’s seven magisterial districts as well as the county administrator and county attorney.

The goal of the event is to “expose the students to the different facets of local government and how it impacts their lives,” said Coen, who has organized Student Government Day for 20 years, though he noted it has been around for longer than that.

County supervisors Crystal Vanuch, Meg Bohmke and Darrell English attended, as did School Board members Patricia Healy, Maureen Siegmund and Elizabeth Warner. State Del. Tara Durant, R–Stafford, was also there.

“I’m here to do my homework,” Durant said prior to the mock supervisors meeting, which was held to discuss a proposal to construct the new Washington Commanders stadium in the county.

“This is an issue that is before the House of Delegates and I’m interested to hear your input,” she said.

The student supervisors wore business attire, some of them sporting suit jackets loaned to them by Coen.

“I always bring extra,” Coen said.

Jacob Jenkins, a Colonial Forge student selected to act as county administrator, gave the supervisors an initial presentation on the prospective 102,000-seat stadium, which would be built on 9.5 acres and would include three practice fields that could be used by high school students.

He said it would bring up to $10 million in new revenue to the county and provide job and entertainment opportunities to citizens.

Student Board Chair and George Washington District representative Gracelin Jones then held a public hearing of citizens on the stadium proposal.

Some were in favor.

“There are complaints about Stafford being ‘the boring county,’ ” one student said. “Having a stadium here would make it ‘the fun county.’ ”

Most speakers expressed concerns about increased noise and traffic, student safety, a potential lack of fans, environmental impacts and wildlife displacement and and increased cost of living.

“This will drive up housing prices and increase the wage gap,” a student said, while others said the county should prioritize affordable housing and school construction over the stadium.

The student supervisors were reminded to be recognized by the board chair before speaking and to follow Roberts Rules of Order in making and discussing motions.

Jade Raspberry, a North Stafford High School student who acted as Griffis–Widewater District representative, said she enjoyed the experience. She said coming up with responses that were modulated and not argumentative was a helpful exercise in civility.

“It was interesting to see different perspectives, and the public comments were very enlightening,” she said, adding that she plans to watch more Board of Supervisors meetings in the future.

Jenkins said acting as the county administrator was fun but also “super stressful.”

“My go-to phrases were ‘No comment’ and ‘I’ll have staff get back to you,’ ” he said with a laugh.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.