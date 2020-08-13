Stafford County office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

A Stafford County employee who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday prompted county officials to close the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office that day and keep it closed on Tuesday as a precaution.
“There will be a skeleton crew in for the rest of week, but we’re still up and running, and there was never an interruption in service to the community,” said Commission of the Revenue Scott Mayausky.
Mayausky said one of his employees who came in contact with a COVID-19-positive individual had a coronavirus test performed as a precaution and the results came back positive. Although the tested employee was asymptomatic, Mayausky said county officials wasted no time addressing the situation.
“Within a matter of hours, my office was closed, notifications were posted, and the building was in the process of a deep-cleaning,” said Mayausky.
Mayausky said there are 29 employees who work at the revenue office and usually about one-third of the staff is physically on the job, while the remainder of staff telework.
Andrew Spence, Stafford's community engagement director, said the community facilities division of the county’s parks and recreation department led the disinfecting efforts at the George L. Gordon Jr. Administration Center. Personnel from Stafford County Fire and Rescue helped support the clean-up team during the operation.
Spence said this is the first known case of COVID-19 at the county government center.
In a memorandum to all employees sent Monday about 4 p.m., County Administrator Fred Presley ordered all employees out of the Gordon building by 5 p.m. to begin a thorough disinfecting “out of an abundance of caution.” In the same memorandum, Presley also encouraged employees to telework if they felt uncomfortable returning to work the following day.
Spence said the government center is open for business, including the Commission of the Revenue’s office.
