Stafford County, other area shelters overcrowded with canines

Stafford County’s animal shelter is busting at its seams with canines.

“In the last two months, we went from four dogs to now at almost capacity where we are now,” said Stafford Sheriff’s Capt. Joseph Bice, the county’s chief animal control officer. “Almost all of those have been surrenders.”

Kyle Roberson said in the four years he’s served as an animal caretaker at the Stafford facility, he has seen overflows of cats and kittens many times, especially during the late spring or early summer.

“But we’ve never had this many dogs.” Roberson said.

Officials in other surrounding jurisdictions are experiencing a similar dilemma.

“We are actually completely full,” said Officer Jason Church, King George County’s animal control supervisor. “COVID dogs and military moves. People are moving and they can’t take their dogs with them.”

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Capt. William Tydings, who leads that county’s animal shelter, said the recent surge of dog surrenders began at his facility in late March and it hasn’t let up since.

“We are full,” Tydings said. “We are at capacity.”

Animal control officials said during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents sought canine companions in record numbers, but now that the outbreak is waning, people are returning to work and the weather is increasingly warmer, many local residents are having second thoughts about their roles as pet owners and are turning in their dogs as surrenders.

“COVID’s over and people are out and about more, doing their things and they’re surrendering their animals,” Bice said. “In the last month, almost all of the animals we have had been surrendered. There’s been a few strays here and there, but no more than normal.”

Roberson said the steady stream of dogs coming into the shelter has forced him and his coworkers to open up the stray dog wing of the building to accommodate the new check-ins. With this many dogs to manage, Roberson said the morning cleanup of the facility—which currently houses two ducks and a guinea pig among 70 other animals—takes longer than it normally does. Roberson said when the shelter opens at 11 a.m. each day, the entire staff has to abruptly shift gears.

“We have to stop cleaning, doing what we’re doing back there and start doing intakes,” Roberson said. “Most of the time, we don’t get caught up until 1 or 2 in the afternoon.”

Roberson believes about 75% of surrenders he’s seen this year could have been avoided, while a quarter of those former pet owners have a legitimate reason to turn in their dogs, such as military deployments or the loss of a home.

“The majority of them are, ‘I just can’t take care of the dog anymore,’ or some people will say it’s because (they’re) moving, but we’ve gotten a lot of ‘because I’m pregnant,’” Roberson said.

Bice said it’s important that the shelter determine the reasons why a dog is being surrendered in case there’s information that could be valuable to shelter staff or a new owner.

“We don’t try to guilt people coming in here, but we want to know what the reason is,” Bice said. “Is the dog adoptable? Any precautions the new owner should take?”

To help ease the overcrowding situation at the Stafford shelter, Bice asks county pet owners to delay surrendering their dog by keeping their pet at home an additional week or longer until space at the county facility becomes available.

“We don’t want to get to the point where we’re turning anyone away,” Bice said. “We don’t want to tell people no.”

Emily Jeffrey of Stafford came to the Stafford shelter just after 11 a.m. last Friday, but she didn’t come to surrender a dog.

“So when I came in, everybody was there, and I was like, I just want to see Layla. I just want to see her,” Jeffrey said.

That day, Jeffrey met and adopted a black-and-white pit bull named Layla—a 2-year-old surrender.

Jeffrey said she was searching for the right dog for almost two years until her sister showed her a picture of Layla from the shelter’s social media page. Jeffrey said she and the dog bonded at first sight.

“I’m so excited,” Jeffrey said. “I love this dog so much already.”

Jeffrey said the adoption process was simple. After being escorted to Layla, the two met and played. Within 30 minutes, Jeffrey completed the paperwork and Layla achieved her freedom and gained a new home.

“It was in and out real quick,” Jeffrey said. “She’s a sweetheart.”

Bice said Jeffrey is only the 22nd customer within the last month to adopt a dog, compared to the same time last year, when there were close to 50 dogs adopted at the shelter.

Recently, an anonymous donor prepaid the $20 adoption fee for 10 dogs, and Bice said all these dogs need now is a new owner to take them home.

The current Stafford shelter replaced the decades-old, 7,000-square-foot facility on Eskimo Hill Road in 2018. Today’s facility is 17,400 square feet and houses up to 150 cats and 70 dogs.

Although the shelter is operationally funded by the county, Bice said it heavily relies on the generosity of county residents for many of its supplies. Roberson said the shelters’ stock of non-dyed dry or canned dog food that’s normally adequate for dogs at the shelter is rapidly declining due to the high number of canines housed there.

“We go through two or three 50-pound bags of dog food every day,” Roberson said.

Roberson said besides dog food, the shelter is in need of dry and canned cat food, powdered kitten milk replacer, non-clumping cat litter, medical gloves and cleaning supplies, such as bleach and other sanitizing disinfectants.

Bice said another way residents can help the shelter is through a contribution to the Friends of the Stafford County Animal Shelter, a group of volunteers that provides funding for spay and neutering operations for the shelter animals. The group also helps with other expenses not covered in the county’s budget.

Megan Hubbard, president of the volunteer group, said it recently led the community effort to raise funds for the medical costs associated with Dean and Gracie, two malnourished dogs at the center of a local animal cruelty case in January. Both of those dogs made a full recovery under the care of Stafford Deputy Olivia Hepperle.

“We do all of the fundraising,” Hubbard said. “Anything the shelter needs, they basically ask us for it.”

Although the shelter, located at 26 Frosty Lane, just south of the new Sheetz convenience store on Courthouse Road, is a little bit “off the beaten path,” according to Bice, he invites all Stafford County residents to come in and take a look, even if they do not want a dog but know someone who might.

“You just never know if there’s going to be an animal there that you make a connection with,” Bice said.

To reach Stafford’s animal shelter, call 540/658-7387. The King George County shelter can be reached at 540/775-2120. To contact the Spotsylvania County shelter, call 540/582-7115.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.