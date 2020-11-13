Stafford County remains ‘live and ripe for adjudication' in Muslim cemetery case

“The repeal is a positive step, but it doesn’t extinguish the case,” said Yanez.

On Wednesday, the AMAA responded to Stafford’s latest action by filing a request to amend their complaint in federal court. The amendment states: “While the repeal removes the unnecessary setbacks and discretionary approval processes that encumbered AMAA’s ability to build a Muslim cemetery on the property, AMAA’s case remains live and ripe for adjudication for two reasons.”

According to the amendment, those reasons include compensating the AMAA for damages and the county’s continued violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act and AMAA’s “constitutional rights through their new and novel misuse of the Virginia Code’s consent requirements.”

“For four years now, our clients have suffered damages as a result of what [Stafford County] did,” said Yanez. “We’re entitled to damages for that.”

As for consent requirements from homeowners near proposed cemeteries, Yanez also said the Code of Virginia states that if a resident lives on the same side of the road as a planned cemetery, the cemetery owners must obtain consent from those residents within 250 yards of the cemetery location, but if a state road separates a cemetery from residences, the consent distance is 250 feet.