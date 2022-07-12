Stafford County tightens stormwater management requirements for future builds

Builders developing neighborhoods in Stafford County will have to manage stormwater runoff more efficiently, thanks to a new ordinance approved by county supervisors July 5.

By a 7–0 vote, supervisors passed an ordinance that requires builders to place stormwater management sites in new neighborhoods on open parcels, capable of handling the stormwater runoff from multiple homes. Unmanaged, stormwater causes erosion, flooding and property damage, but can also carry excess nutrients, sediment and other contaminants into rivers and streams.

The new ordinance requires builders to enter into a stormwater management maintenance agreement with the county to ensure the future HOA or the homeowners served by the site will be responsible for maintenance and repairs of the stormwater facility, should the HOA cease to exist.

Stafford Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey told supervisors the previous county subdivision ordinance allowed builders to follow a “national menu of best management practices for stormwater” established by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The former ordinance allowed stormwater management sites to be placed on individual homesites, but in some of those cases, those sites ended up handling stormwater runoff channeled there from multiple homes in the neighborhood. Harvey said that practice eventually created problems in some subdivisions where homeowners associations were first created then later folded or never renewed the necessary documents to stay in business. That left the burden of maintaining the sites on the homeowners.

“That saddles the underlying property owner with the maintenance responsibility for that facility that serves multiple lots,” Harvey said. “So that’s the problem we have and that’s part of what we’re trying to accomplish with this ordinance amendment.”

Although Harvey said the new ordinance would impact only future neighborhoods and subdivisions, some supervisors Tuesday voiced concerns about homeowners who could suddenly bear the responsibility of repairing a neighborhood stormwater management site in a cluster of homes under the old rules.

Garrisonville District Supervisor Pam Yeung wanted to know if the new ordinance would fix an existing stormwater management issue in a North Stafford neighborhood in her district.

“It won’t correct existing problems,” Harvey said, but he said a new county grant program to help fund the repair work at stormwater management sites could help.

County spokesman Andrew Spence wrote in an email that the county has $100,000 to fund a Neighborhood Stormwater Infrastructure Grant pilot program intended to address drainage issues associated with failing public infrastructure, such as ditches outside of the public right-of-way and at storm sewer collection systems.

Spence wrote the grant provides up to 75% of the total costs for inventorying, inspecting or studying storm systems up to a maximum of $6,000. It also provides up to 50% of the total cost for non-routine maintenance, repairs and improvements of storm sewer systems up to $25,000 and up to 50% of the total cost for non-routine maintenance, repairs and improvements of stormwater best management practices up to $7,500.

Spence said the initial $100,000 pilot program will help county officials determine if more money will be needed to repair aging stormwater facilities built under the former code.

“Obviously, we don’t have that answer because we’ve never done this before,” Spence said. “It’s a pilot program to evaluate all those types of challenges and understand, at least an initial scope, of what those challenges are for the county so that we can better engineer whatever this program might be in the future as we bring it to the board (of supervisors).”

Spence said there are several neighborhoods being considered to maintain or repair their stormwater management systems under the grant program. Although Spence said the demand was enough for the county to initiate the grant program, he couldn’t provide specifics on where that demand is coming from.

But Spence did say so far, 17 applications have been submitted for consideration and eight were found to be eligible for assistance. Grant applications are reviewed by the county’s environmental division, which scores each application up to 100 points based on 13 areas covered in the funding criteria section of the grant program.

Spence said news of stormwater facilities in need of repair is usually discovered based on information gathered from reports or from regular site inspections, but he also said drainage or other problems associated with the system can be identified during periods of high water, when systems can be seen backing up and not performing as designed.

Spence said the county’s stormwater pollution hotline is available to capture resident concerns and complaints on stormwater management sites in their neighborhoods. The number is 540/658-8830.

Harvey also said stormwater management or drainage easements can easily be found by searching for markings such as grassy swales, pipes, landscaped areas or rain gardens.

“So it may not be something quite obvious to most people that that’s a stormwater management facility,” Harvey said. “It’s just a real nice area in their yard.”