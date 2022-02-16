Stafford County's new $700 million budget up 8.5 percent over last year

Stafford County’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 could mean higher taxes for county homeowners.

Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley presented the highlights of the county’s new $700 million operating budget to county supervisors Tuesday.

Presley said the new budget is 8.5 percent higher than last year’s and includes increases of about $9 million for public safety, $8.4 million for education and $4.9 million for transportation projects.

Although Presley told supervisors he’d like to decrease the real estate tax rate from 97 cents per $100 of assessed value to .885 cents, that decrease will still cost the average homeowner more money in taxes than it did last year due to rising home values.

“So at the [.885] percent tax rate, the average real estate bill would be about $3,416, or about $249 more per year than last year for that average homeowner,” Presley said.

The latest county real estate assessment revealed a 24 percent increase in residential property values across the county and an 11 percent rise in commercial property values since the last assessment two years ago.

Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky said when property values increase as they did with this latest reassessment, the county can calculate an “effective tax rate.” Mayausky said supervisors can use that figure, which is 78 cents, as a basis when determining the new tax rate.

But Presley said dropping the tax rate to that level would take many projects planned in the next fiscal year completely off the table.

“So at 78 cents if you were to go to the effective rate, which would result in approximately a $9.75 million decrease in this year’s current year budget,” Presley said. “It would also result in about a $23.2 million decrease in everything I just presented to you.”

Presley said the new budget also proposes a 2.5 percent rate increase for county utilities to cover system expansion and rehabilitation. The budget also proposes dropping the personal property tax rate, which mainly is levied on vehicles, from $6.10 per $100 of assessed value to $5.49.

“Like our home values, new and used vehicle values have skyrocketed over the last several years,” Presley said.

Presley said some of the highlights of the new budget include a 2 percent pay raise for all non-public safety scale employees and additional money to fully fund public safety step-plan employees. Presley said to retain and attract even more quality employees in the county, the new budget includes a 4.5 percent increase in salary scales for general government employees and a 3.75 percent increase for public safety step-plan employees. The county is also budgeting for 12 new emergency services personnel, three new fire and rescue battalion chiefs, five new sheriff’s deputies and a family services specialist.

Presley said he fully supports Stafford Superintendent Thomas Taylor’s requested $8 million budget increase for schools, which is 6.1 percent more than last year. The school’s new budget includes $4.4 million for teacher step salary increases as well as $1.5 million for bus driver salaries, $1 million for school pay increases and $1.1 million in per-pupil cost increases. The budget also has $333,000 planned for public day school and $150,000 for a possible fleet of electric vehicles in the future.

The county’s Capital Improvement Program includes both county and school projects totaling $856 million for the 10-year period. Presley said one of the largest expenditures in that package is $51 million for High School No. 6, planned on an 83 acre parcel on U.S. 17 across from Village Parkway in the Hartwood District. Other CIP work includes rebuilding of the Aquia and Rock Hill fire and rescue stations at a total of $5.5 million as well as $2.7 million for renovating the county courthouse annex.

A public hearing on the proposed budget is planned for April 5 beginning at 7 p.m. County officials hope to approve the budget April 19.

To access Stafford County’s proposed budget, visit staffordcountyva.gov/proposedbudget. For the budget calendar, visit staffordcountyva.gov/budget. To provide public comments electronically, visit staffordcountyva.gov/publichearing.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.