Stafford couple die of COVID two weeks apart, leaving behind five children

“My brother was healthy. He was still pretty much young and he had everything to live for,” Mike Mitchem added. “He had five kids and a grandson and now all of them have lost him. It’s hard on my parents. They’re 73, and my mom said your kids are not supposed to die before you.”

Kevin Mitchem’s decline was more gradual than his wife’s. He seemed to be improving at one point, and the family got their hopes up, only to discover the respiratory disease had done irreparable damage to his lungs.

Kevin Lee Mitchem died on Oct. 8. He was 48.

In the midst of the grief, Mike Mitchem said he’s dealing with another emotion.

“Part of our pain is anger,” he said. “Anger because people are still not getting the vaccine. If you think about it, you need to have certain vaccines before you can even go to school. What’s the big deal about this one?”

Mike Mitchem said his brother and sister-in-law had not been vaccinated, even though family members who had been inoculated encouraged them to do the same.

“They’d just been leery. They were going off what they’ve been hearing and reading on the internet,” he said.