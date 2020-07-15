My psyche is probably like that of most people these days: tired of the word coronavirus and the constant squabbling people are doing over everything.
So when Stafford County residents John and Suzanne Battle called the other day and invited me to see a growth on their tall banana plant they hope could bring fruit, I was thrilled to be talking about anything but COVID-19. I accepted instantly.
The couple, who have lived in North Stafford since 1993, welcomed me to the spot that master gardener Suzanne has turned into a beautifully landscaped and plant-laden yard at their house, which sits well off the road.
They wasted no time taking me to the plant in question, a tall banana (they’re actually perennial herbs) that they say has been growing right behind their house for 15 years now.
Suzanne said the plant they bought at a nearby Home Depot has sent up dozens of stalks over the years. Forty or so are now shooting up out of the ground, many rising dozens of feet with large green fronds making the area look especially tropical.
The Battles say having the plant shoot stalks up out of the ground each summer isn’t anything new, and that in some years, some of the dozens of stalks have grown as tall as the roof on their two-story house. Every winter, cold weather brings them down.
But they say what’s new this year is the football-size flower/husk that’s arrived at about head height on one of the stalks.
“This is exciting for us because this plant has never produced one of these before,” said John Battle. “If you look up there at the top of the flower, you can see little bits of green that we hope could become bananas. Every time one of the leaves fall off, you can see a new line of them.”
The couple said they are certainly not sure they’ll ever get bananas, and that they’ve researched the chance and seen that typically it takes 10 straight months of generally warm weather, with no cold stretches, to get fruit from the varieties that produce it.
But on the flip side, they’ve had the plant for 15 years and never gotten one of these big blooms, so why not hope for bananas?
“I think we might actually get them,” said John, “and we’ve been staring at this tree every day to see if that happens. We just don’t know, so we watch to see what happens next.”
Virginia Cooperative Extension agent Guy Mussey in Stafford said the odds are against the Battles’ hope for a tropical snack. He said it’s unlikely for fruit to come from most types of banana plants grown in this area, unless they are taken inside or kept in a greenhouse during the winter.
And if they did by some chance get bananas from the variety of plant they have, Mussey said they likely wouldn’t look or taste like the fruit folks buy in grocery stores.
Still, a quick check online shows occasional stories published in recent years across the state—from Virginia Beach to Lynchburg to Northern Virginia—about folks with banana plants getting fruit in one year or another from plants that never had produced before. One was as close as Fairview Beach in King George County.
The Battles think they have some conditions at their house that may explain why the flower that might produce fruit has arrived.
“The plants are right up against the house on a south-facing wall, a white wall that gets sun for much of the day and radiates it back out onto the shoots,” said John Battle. “There’s also a dryer vent there that pushes hot air onto them and a leaky faucet and a retaining wall that gives the plant plenty of moisture.”
He said seeing the flower/husk appear is “the strangest thing we’ve seen pop out of this tree, and we do hope bananas will follow,” he said. “And if you don’t believe in global warming, something like this will make you think it’s time to start.”
The Battles—he’s a government worker who commutes north when there’s not a pandemic and she teaches driving at Colonial Forge High School—say they’ve enjoyed the banana plant in their yard all these years.
“We used to cut the stalks back to the ground each winter, but now leave them about four or five feet above the ground,” said John, noting that a real freeze will knock the stalks down as “they’re mostly made up of water.”
The Battles, who grew up in King George and raised their children in Stafford, said they’ve used the banana plant and the recent arrival of the flower/husk as an excuse to have people over and celebrate the possibility that fruit will follow.
They promised to keep me informed on what follows as the summer goes on, with details and photos if indeed those little green pups in the flower eventually grow into some sort of fruit.
And they’ll also let me know if they don’t, though I’m pulling for a small horticultural miracle, because wouldn’t that just be bananas?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.