Victoria Rein has one memory of last week’s fire that gutted the Stafford County home she and her husband Rick rented as newlyweds — the place where both hoped for a fresh start after painful pasts.

“That day was a mess, it’s like my brain has blocked it out,” she said. “The only thing I remember is trying to run back into the house to get my dogs.”

Her fur babies, Dee.O.G. and Spark, died in last Thursday’s fire, and the family lost almost everything. Rein was the only one home with them that morning after her husband went to work and her three children, ages 8 to 12, went to school. Stafford Fire and Rescue reported that a cooking accident caused the blaze.

Now without the dogs and temporarily away from the home that’s brought so many happy memories, things will be tough for the couple, but they’ve been buoyed by community support. He affirmed “we will rebuild” what was lost, and their landlord Billy Kelley, who’s also his boss, said they can return to the house when it’s livable.

“We’re both survivors,” she said.

It’s just a shame they have to keep proving it.

Rick Rein was profiled in The Free Lance–Star in July after graduating from an intensive program for veterans in legal trouble. An Army Ranger, he’d been injured three times in Iraq and came home with emotional wounds that festered even after the physical ones healed, including damage from a rocket-propelled grenade that blasted across his face and brain.

When he couldn’t cope with guilt over the buddies he lost or things he did, he used more pain pills than prescribed, then alcohol and street drugs. He was arrested, entered the Rappahannock Regional Veterans Treatment Docket and went through the program with such determination, his mentor said he should be its poster veteran.

Even Virginia’s attorney general, Jason Miyares, guest speaker at Rein’s graduation, said he showed “a level of bravery” that few people could.

Victoria Rein was scarred from a different type of battle: domestic violence. A physically abusive relationship left her with post traumatic stress disorder, according to her therapist, and she was living in an area filled with unpleasant memories.

After she moved to the Fredericksburg area, met Rick Rein and got married in October, both thought the brick home on Leeland Road in Stafford would be the fresh start they all needed.

“I have some good memories in that house,” she said on Tuesday. “We got married in the backyard, and that was the last place I had my dogs. I finally gave my children normal and now it’s gone.”

In addition, Victoria Rein aches for the comfort that Dee.O.G., in particular, provided at such times.

She got the dog four years ago from a rescue group after spending almost three years searching for the right canine companion. One look at Dee.O.G., believed to be a combination of pit bull and Chihuahua, was all it took. The dog had three legs, one eye and the sweetest disposition.

“When I saw her, I said she’s broken and I’m broken, we can fix each other,” Rein said. “My mom used to say she was my emotional support dog and I was her emotional support human.”

As she’s scrolled through her phone — a lot in recent days — she’s noticed that almost every picture of Dee.O.G. shows her cuddling with someone. Victoria Rein wasn’t the only one who held her like a baby or whose lap the dog crawled in and seemed to give a hug like a human.

Spark, a husky mix the couple had known for years and adopted 9 months ago when a friend couldn’t keep him anymore, was equally loving and regularly underfoot. One photo shows Victoria Rein from the legs down, facing a kitchen cabinet. Spark got so close to her, he poked his head through her legs and seems to have a pleased look on his black-and-tan face.

Often, when Victoria Rein was having a bad day, she would sit on the floor with a dog on either side of her, and their presence comforted her.

She said goodbye to them the same way. Stafford officials, including Jimmy Kelley, chief of the Falmouth Fire Department, and those with Animal Control, have been kind and comforting throughout the ordeal, she said.

Animal Control officers got the dogs, which seem to have died from smoke inhalation, not fire, and brought them to the department. They let Victoria Rein sit with them, one last time, the way she used to when she “needed them,” she said.

“I’m waiting for the reality of it to sink in that that’s the last time I’m going to be able to do that,” she said.

Chief Kelley said Rick Rein is well-known in the fire department and “you couldn’t find anybody better.” The chief and Billy Kelley, the Reins’ landlords and Rick Rein’s boss at Tree Times, are brothers, and the chief called Rein his brother’s “No. 1 guy” in his landscaping business.

But even those who don’t know the family have donated clothes, gift cards, toiletries toys and furniture, which the Kelleys put into storage for them. The Reins have gotten help from the American Red Cross, the Stafford Baseball League, many anonymous donors and even a gift pack from the FredNats. People have brought items to the Falmouth fire station and to Tree Times.

Victoria Rein’s mother, Nellie Clatterbuck of Orange County, has started a GoFundMe account to raise money for living arrangements and for the many expenses the Reins are facing.

Chief Kelley said he knows the devastation the Reins are facing, but he’s also uplifted by all those who’ve stepped up to help them.

“It’s just been heartwarming to see the way the community came together and supported the family,” he said. “It’s been an outpouring of love. You don’t know how much people care until something like this happens.”

The Reins are staying in an Airbnb townhouse for two weeks, in the same school district so the children can get to school and soccer and have some sense of normalcy. Relatives paid for the townhouse rental. The Reins are hoping to rent something until they can move back to Leeland Road.

Even though the fire is one heck of a test for a newly married couple, Victoria Rein believes they’ll persevere, with the help of the community and their faith.

“The one thing I keep reminding my kids,” she said, “is that we are religious people. This is unfortunate that we lost our dogs and our home, but we won’t let it take our faith.”