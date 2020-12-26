Stafford COVID-19 survivor making progress: 'I've come a long way'

After a year in which she lost all semblance of her normal life, Terri Schantz says it feels good to stand on her own two feet again, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

With the support of a walker—or the arm of a family member or therapist—she’s been able to walk as far as 20 feet at a stretch. The movement may seem like baby steps to some, but it’s a giant leap for the Stafford County woman.

“It’s a slow process, but I’m moving along pretty good,” she said. “I can see the improvement and think about where I was before, and I’ve come a long way.”

From the brink of death, to be exact.

The 60-year-old was one of the first three people in the Fredericksburg area to contract COVID-19, and for a while in mid-March, it looked like she wouldn’t survive.

During the two weeks that a ventilator breathed for her, Schantz had a stroke that weakened her left side. Then, medicine meant to keep her blood pressure from dropping caused a blood clot that cut off circulation to her good hand. A week after she got off the ventilator, the thumb and all the fingers on her right hand had to be removed.