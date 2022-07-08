Stafford cyclist becomes oldest woman to complete cross-country race

If Nancy Guth hadn’t spent so much time in the saddle, she might not have been able to deal with the bumps in the road she faced while becoming the oldest woman to complete the rigorous Race Across America.

But as it was, the Stafford County woman wasn’t thrown for a loop—or off her bicycle seat—when she felt tired or lacked energy. She had a quick nap or snack, knowing she’d feel better in a few minutes.

“It was good to be as experienced as I was, because I knew the ups and downs,” she said. “I was so, so committed to finishing because I really wanted to show people that you could do it at 70.”

Make that 72, because that’s the age of the woman who’s biked more than 210,000 miles this century.

When she and three male cyclists, a team called “Seniors,” recently crossed the finish line in Annapolis, Guth became the first woman over 70 to complete the 3,037-mile trek. It’s been billed as “the world’s toughest race” by Outside Magazine.

The quartet of riders also set a record in their category—four-person mixed team, ages 70–74—for pedaling through the heart of the nation at a rate of 15.48 miles per hour. Someone on the team was riding at all times for 30-minute stretches before trading off with someone else, she said.

While she had a little trouble with her cleats clipping into the pedals—and a little fatigue—she said everything worked out well. She was grateful for the support crew that kept them fed, rested and safe.

“It was not without lots of trauma and overcoming difficulties, but we did it,” she wrote in an email. “We finished in 8 days, 4 hours and 17 minutes.”

The recent race marked the sixth time Guth, a retired supervisor of literacy and humanities for Stafford schools, has completed the journey. Her teammates this trip included her husband, John, who’s 69, and two Iowans: Jim Jenkins, 73, and Tom Buckley, who’s in his late 60s.

“A lot of people use age as an excuse to not do things, and they’re a pretty dang good example of why that’s not true,” Rick Boethling, RAAM’s executive director, said about the Guths, but the principle certainly applies to all four riders. “Not everyone is going to be as talented as Nancy, but that doesn’t mean they can’t go out and compete.”

He called Nancy Guth “one of the most incredibly accomplished ultracyclists” among both men and women in the United States.

“There’s no question,” he said. “Show up at any of the races. If people don’t actually know of her, they’ve heard of her, in part because she’s a tremendously talented racer but also because she and her husband are just wonderful people. They’re great, they’re always supporting others.”

Nancy Guth has been featured in several Free Lance–Star stories over the years, as she’s been the top female finisher in national and international events about 20 times, not just in her category, but for women of all ages.

Just last year, she won the overall female category for biking the most miles during 12 hours as part of the Maryland Endurance Challenge. For most of the previous decade, she and John racked up more miles than any other husband-wife team in a National 24-Hour Challenge.

At a race in 2010, an announcer recognized her as “a legend among ultra-endurance riders,” her daughter, Sorcha Schimpf said in a 2011 story.

“My sister and I were like, ‘That’s our mother.’ We were very, very proud,” Schimpf said.

A decade ago, Nancy Guth and teammate Mary Floridan of Lumberton, North Carolina, became the first women over 60 to race across America. Other cyclists who followed their trek online posted words of encouragement, such as Kevin Kaiser, whose words turned out to be prophetic for Guth: “3,000 miles is a long way, but this country isn’t big enough to stop the two of you. I think you should go at it again in another 10 years.”

Asked if she would try to become the first woman over 80 to make the journey, Guth said this might have been her last RAAM.

“I’ve done what I wanted,” she said. “But then, I think last time I said the same thing, so who knows? Over 80 might be a stretch, but we’ll see.”

The Guths are still riding bikes as much as they ever did, especially since they’re mostly retired. (She still teaches some classes at the University of Mary Washington.) They usually train at Quantico Marine Corps Base each morning, part of her goal to record at least 10,000 miles a year.

Riding 25 to 35 miles each day helps keep her in shape for endurance races like RAAM—and for enjoying her eight grandchildren, ages 3–18. She said age hasn’t been an issue.

“You just keep on going and you do what you want to do and your body will come along,” Guth said. “It might not be quite as fast as it was, but it will come.”