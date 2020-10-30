Stafford defers downzoning proposal until December

“We’ve got to come up with something, because if we continue on the path we are now, we’re not going to be able to afford the infrastructure its going to require,” said Snellings. “I heard a lot of proposals [Thursday] night, and some of them may work. That’s one of the reasons I asked for a deferral, so we can look at some of those proposals.”

The top 10 agricultural landowners in the county, who own about 16 percent of the parcels, are eight real estate developers, regional government agencies and three private citizens. The remainder of the parcels, ranging from one acre to 400 acres, are owned by land developers and private citizens.

The county’s comprehensive plans calls for 20 percent of new homes to be built in the urban services area, 30 percent in the suburban area, and 50 percent in the targeted growth area. The actual numbers are 29, 54 and 17 percent, respectively.

Although county officials want 50 percent of the county’s new homes to go into the targeted growth area, only 8.2 percent were placed there by 2017—with close to 30 percent going to the rural areas of the county.

On Oct. 20, Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey told supervisors the county is not meeting its goals.

“We’re finding that growth is already approved for more housing in the rural areas than currently projected, less housing than projected in the targeted growth areas, and also more housing in the suburban areas,” Harvey said, “so our growth pattern is out of balance with our comprehensive plan.”

