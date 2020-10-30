Stafford defers downzoning proposal until December

Stafford County supervisors’ intention to downzone about 90,000 acres of agricultural land to help curb urban sprawl has been deferred until December.
Agricultural lots in Stafford are zoned at one home per 3 acres. County supervisors were leaning towards changing the formula to one home per 10 acres, with hopes of forcing development out of rural areas into the targeted growth areas of the county. These are locations along major transportation corridors that the county deems appropriate for high-density development.
During a Thursday evening joint hearing between the county’s Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors, members of the Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer the decision to downzone, allowing county officials additional time to further examine the ramifications on property owners and other taxpayers in the county.
During that hearing, supervisors took the commission’s unanimous decision to defer downzoning, then voted 4–3 themselves to defer any action until they meet on Dec. 15.
Supervisors Mark Dudenhefer, Meg Bohmke and Crystal Vanuch voted against the deferral.
“I’ve been on the board 15 years. It’s been pushed out every time we bring it up. Nothing ever happens, and we just stay where we are,” said Supervisor Gary Snellings, who seems to support an alternative approach to the 10-acre proposal. “So I think we can work something out that will be satisfactory to everyone without providing 10-acre lots.”
More than 40 members of the community spoke out against downzoning during the public hearing at Colonial Forge High School. While three residents spoke in support of the effort, the rest expressed concerns that downzoning would result in limited use of their own private land and that land values would plummet.
Clay Murray of Stafford said under the county’s downzoning proposal, a property owner who owns 10 or more acres would not be able to build additional family dwellings on their own property in the future. Murray called it an infringement on the rights of property owners.
“How would you feel if the county, and this Board of Supervisors, removed those rights and removed those dreams for your family?” asked Murray. “Would you actually feel this Stafford County Board of Supervisors respected, or even considered, your rights as a property owner?”
Mike Stonehill, who said he has built over 2,000 homes in the county in 35 separate projects, told supervisors there has to be another way to accomplish the county’s goal to curb sprawl “without hurting so many people.”
“Maybe five lots max and then a rezoning, that way the county would get some money from us developers, which we are willing to give you,” said Stonehill. “We’ve always said we are willing to give our fair share to have healthy growth. If we could work a deal where we could do something and give proffers, we would be happy to do it.”
Stafford Realtor Jo Knight told the panel she felt downzoning would hurt people financially and said she didn’t understand why the county was considering the measure as an option.
“I don’t think you’re doing this with full thought,” said Knight. “You’ve crashed the stock market, so to speak, for many folks who’ve put so much investment in their land for different reasons, and to carry them through their old age.”
Like several speakers during the Thursday evening hearing, Knight referenced the financial impact on property owners based on a video posted on social media one day ahead of the hearing by Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky. Mayausky prepared the video in response to questions aimed at him in a letter sent to area landowners by the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association.
In the video, Mayausky examined Prince William and Spotsylvania counties, which went through similar 10-acre downzonings about a decade ago. Mayausky said in both those counties, 3-acre lots are selling for about 70 percent of what 10 acre lots are selling for.
“Reasonable to assume that would happen here as well,” said Mayausky. “Which means a 10-acre lot, if it sells for $100,000 here, a 3-acre lot would sell for $70,000. Doesn’t seem that dramatic, until you consider that under current zoning, a 10-acre lot could get up to three building units at $70,000, means that parcel is worth $210,000. Under a 10-acre downzoning, that same parcel is worth about $100,000. Less than half of its current value.”
Mayausky also said downzoning would ultimately impact all taxpayers in the county, and said if agricultural properties are devalued, the county’s tax base will drop, leaving supervisors with limited options.
“They can either cut services, or they can increase the real estate tax rate to make up the difference,” said Mayausky.
Dudenhefer disagrees with Mayausky’s assessment.
“There are many more facets to it that makes most of what he said invalid,” Dudenhefer said. “The factors are supply and demand. You lower supply, demand goes up, the price of existing houses goes up.
“Property is scare,” he added. “It may take an initial drop on the rural areas, I can tell you, none of the R-1 [zoned] properties are going down because of this, it’s absolutely the reverse that’s going to happen.
“[Mayausky] doesn’t look at the future costs that are associated with the fact that development doesn’t pay for itself. So all the building out there has a significant cost to the rest of the people in the county to provide infrastructure. And people worry about their schools being overcrowded. This will allow us to try and keep pace with the number of schools we need.”
Snellings said he agrees with Mayausky’s assertion that property values will go down and any changes to current zoning would impact the 24 acres of land Snellings owns in Hartwood, but he said, “Absolutely, something needs to be done.”
“We’ve got to come up with something, because if we continue on the path we are now, we’re not going to be able to afford the infrastructure its going to require,” said Snellings. “I heard a lot of proposals [Thursday] night, and some of them may work. That’s one of the reasons I asked for a deferral, so we can look at some of those proposals.”
The top 10 agricultural landowners in the county, who own about 16 percent of the parcels, are eight real estate developers, regional government agencies and three private citizens. The remainder of the parcels, ranging from one acre to 400 acres, are owned by land developers and private citizens.
The county’s comprehensive plans calls for 20 percent of new homes to be built in the urban services area, 30 percent in the suburban area, and 50 percent in the targeted growth area. The actual numbers are 29, 54 and 17 percent, respectively.
Although county officials want 50 percent of the county’s new homes to go into the targeted growth area, only 8.2 percent were placed there by 2017—with close to 30 percent going to the rural areas of the county.
On Oct. 20, Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey told supervisors the county is not meeting its goals.
“We’re finding that growth is already approved for more housing in the rural areas than currently projected, less housing than projected in the targeted growth areas, and also more housing in the suburban areas,” Harvey said, “so our growth pattern is out of balance with our comprehensive plan.”
