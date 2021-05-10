 Skip to main content
Stafford Democrats plan May 22 caucus for four supervisor seats
Stafford Democrats plan May 22 caucus for four supervisor seats

The Stafford County Democratic Committee will host a drive-thru, unassembled caucus on May 22 to nominate candidates for county supervisor positions in the Garrisonville, Hartwood, Aquia and Falmouth districts ahead of November’s election.

The committee reports the Saturday caucus will take place at the county’s government center, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those in line by 4 p.m. will be permitted to cast a vote, according to the committee’s statement.

The event is open to registered voters in Stafford County who have signed and filed a standard Democratic declaration form by May 15. For more information, email staffordvademocrats@gmail.com.

—James Scott Baron

