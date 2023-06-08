The Stafford County Democratic Committee will hold a "firehouse" primary to select candidates for the November general election on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Community Center at 29 Stafford Ave.
Democrats will select candidates for three Board of Supervisors seats, commonwealth’s attorney, clerk of the court, commissioner of the revenue, treasurer and sheriff.
The board of supervisors seats up for grabs are in the districts of Griffis–Widewater, Rock Hill and George Washington.
Caucus participants have to be registered voters in Stafford while also signing a declaration that states: they are a Democrat not affiliated with any other parties; they do not intend to support any candidate opposed to the Democratic nominee in the general election; they have not and will not participate in the nominating process for another party.