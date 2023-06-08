The Stafford County Democratic Committee will hold a "firehouse" primary to select candidates for the November general election on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Community Center at 29 Stafford Ave.

Caucus participants have to be registered voters in Stafford while also signing a declaration that states: they are a Democrat not affiliated with any other parties; they do not intend to support any candidate opposed to the Democratic nominee in the general election; they have not and will not participate in the nominating process for another party.