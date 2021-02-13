Stafford deputies bring Valentine's Day greetings to seniors

Sgt. Carol Burgess of the Crime Prevention and Community Engagement Unit coordinated Friday’s event with Sodergren.

“We want to show our love for our seniors, they do so much for us,” said Burgess. “Especially during a time like this. It’s Valentine’s Day, and they’re here alone, many have lost a loved one.”

But Decatur said those thoughts extend beyond Valentine’s Day.

“Our seniors are important to us, their families and the community,” said Decatur. “Many of them feel isolated and they’re not able to have the normalcy of their everyday lives. Today is just one way of letting them know how important they are to us.”

Deputy Brigit Abramaitys said it was important to take a break from her duties on Friday to participate in the gift-giving event.

“They’ve been hit pretty hard by the pandemic and they haven’t been able to have visitors on a regular basis, so it’s worth it to come out and see the excitement on everyone’s face,” said Abramaitys.

