WATCH NOW: Stafford diversity panel opposes renaming portions of U.S. 1 for state trooper

Coalition members voted 7–0 to send a letter to supervisors voicing their objection to the idea of renaming the road. Supervisors are expected to discuss renaming the roadway after Cheney at their April 6 meeting.

Vice Chairman Larry Carmon said the letter will ask supervisors to consider Emancipation Highway or Richmond Highway as names for the roadway over Cheney’s, who was killed while assisting at an accident scene Jan. 17, 1998. The fallen trooper has an overpass named for her at Garrisonville Road and Interstate 95.

“Not that I’m against Miss Cheney, because I am a member of law enforcement as well. She also has a bridge named after her right there,” said Carmon, who has worked in military policing, private security and as a Stafford deputy. “I’m not against her being named, but I’m against it because she already has a bridge.”

Leonard Lacey, a 33-year veteran with the Virginia State Police who serves on the council, also said he heard from community residents concerned with the bad timing in renaming the road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}