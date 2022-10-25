Stafford dog earns titles and treats for her tricks

Chloe might be the all-American success story—or at least the version with four legs and a tail.

The Stafford County dog’s rise from rags to riches starts in the streets of San Antonio, Texas, where she was found five years ago, covered in flea bites and practically starving. Much of her hair was gone and “she was so skinny, she looked like she was walking on stilts,” said Hannah Jones, her two-legged “sister.”

Fast-forward to the present and Chloe is a nationally ranked performer, adored by her military family. She has comfy dog beds throughout their Embrey Mill home and her own room. It’s filled with framed certificates, ribbons and a really heavy silver trophy cup, her award as a finalist in the American Kennel Club’s National Trick Dog Competition.

Only those who’ve earned the AKC title as elite performers can compete. Christina Jones, Chloe’s human mother, trainer and constant companion, was among more than 150 people from the United States and Canada who submitted videos featuring their dogs acting out a story and illustrating their tricks.

Chloe’s “Back to School” video shows her helping in the classroom, from waving at students to holding the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance. Chloe also flips pages of a book with her nose, performs commands from flashcards and rings a bell to give her answer to basic math questions.

The AKC selected a winner and two finalists, of which Chloe was one. It doesn’t distinguish between second and third places.

Having such a title and her own social media presence, as well as being able to perform more than 120 tricks, might make it sound like little Chloe has become a doggy diva.

Nope, Jones said. She’s still a mutt and proud of it. She hopes Chloe’s story will inspire others to give shelter dogs a chance.

Jones and her daughter happened to be at an animal facility in San Antonio in 2018, expecting to check out another dog, when they came upon her cage. She had no tag, no microchip, no backstory or owners looking for her.

The Animal Care Services people named her Chloe and noted that the 4-pound pooch was in such bad shape, she was scheduled to be euthanized the next day.

“Little did we know that sad little pup would change our lives,” Christina Jones said.

‘The trick world’

Christina Jones never trained dogs before Chloe but noticed how quickly the dog learned. After one or two repetitions, she had the skill down pat.

Jones turned to YouTube for more ideas and taught Chloe how to stay, sleep (with her head down), kiss and hug.

She also got a DNA test to determine Chloe’s background. It said she’s 25% Chihuahua, 25% Parson Russell, 15% Bernese mountain dog (a large breed whose existence seems absent from Chloe’s frame) and the remainder, a terrier blend.

Jones usually puts “all-American” or mixed terrier as Chloe’s breed on entry forms.

Jones signed up for an obedience course and the trainer there also saw Chloe’s quickness and suggested agility classes. Chloe excelled but the course was too fast for Jones.

Then a friend suggested dog tricks.

“I’d never heard of the trick world at all,” Jones said.

They began classes and quickly racked up requirements to earn titles, starting as a novice and advancing to elite performer.

Chloe did so well with tricks because “she really wanted to please her owner,” said Dr. Dee Yates, a certified professional dog trainer. She was quoted in a 2020 story about Chloe in the San Antonio Northside Herald.

“She was just excited to do it,” Yates said about Chloe’s routines. “She was one of the smartest dogs, if not the smartest dog I have ever seen.”

‘Remarkable dog’

Jones and Chloe spend about half an hour a day going over new skills or reinforcing older ones because dogs will forget without reinforcement, Jones said.

Even if they’re not training, Chloe locks eyes with Christina Jones as if nothing else matters but what the trainer asks her to do.

The little dog can stack rings of different colors on a tapered pole just as children do when they’re learning eye-hand coordination. Chloe can play dead or a miniature piano; ring bells and roll over; ride a skateboard, dunk a mini basketball in a hoop, take a piggyback ride and roll a barrel.

She struggled a bit with learning how to walk backwards around her owner, but eventually mastered what looks like a canine “moonwalk.” If someone sneezes, she can get them a tissue. She can open a cash register, push a mini shopping cart and take a piggyback ride.

Chloe enjoys the treats and kibble she receives as rewards.

“She is spoken to through the stomach, for sure,” Jones said. “But even if I put her down and ask her to do things without food, she would still do it.”

She’s so willing to work because of the bond between trainer and dog, said Mary Burch, a director with AKC Family Dog. Burch called Jones “Chloe’s secret weapon” for her stage presence and the way she remains calm, uses subtle cues and doesn’t repeat commands, which gives Chloe the chance to respond.

“Chloe is a remarkable dog and the bond between Chloe and Christina is a joy to witness,” Burch said.

On social media

While Chloe hasn’t become a diva, she does have a froufrou name because the AKC requires one. But even that speaks to her humble roots.

Early on, Gary Jones, Christina’s husband and Hannah’s father, called Chloe “flopdoodle” for the way one ear flopped over. He’s an Air Force major and cost analyst assigned to the Pentagon.

So when the AKC asked for the dog’s registered name, the Jones family came up with “Flopdoodle Chloe Bean.”

Those interested can follow her on Instagram, @chloe_trick_dog_champion; on Facebook, @chloetrickdogchampion; and on YouTube, @Flopdoodle Chloe Bean Trick Dog Team.

