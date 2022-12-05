Stafford EDA makes donation toward establishing Germanna's Stafford Center

The Stafford County Economic Development Authority last week donated $750,000 toward Germanna Community College's expansion in the county.

The donation to Germanna's Real Estate Foundation will go the new, $15 million Germanna Center of Educational Excellence, to be located at Center Street in North Stafford.

"The Stafford EDA made a commitment to support Germanna’s expansion in Stafford years ago," said Stafford EDA Chair Joel Griffin at a check presentation ceremony last week. "It is a pleasure to see this day come to fruition. With this expansion, Germanna will continue and expand its services to Stafford citizens, businesses, and residents across our region, Northern Virginia, and the Commonwealth."

With two new buildings, to be named the Barbara J. Fried Center and the Kevin L. Dillard Health Sciences Center, totaling over 74,000 square feet, the new site will meet the community college's needs in Stafford for years to come, said Jack Rowley, president of the Real Estate Foundation, in a press release from Germanna.

Germanna has 3,191 students from Stafford this year—not counting noncredited workforce training students—and that number is projected to grow to 3,693 by 2025, according to the press release.

The new space will help Germanna meet workforce needs in health care and cybersecurity, President Janet Gullickson said.

“The shortage of frontline healthcare professionals is real,” she said at the check presentation ceremony.

Every year, Germanna has 1,000 students apply to enter its nursing program and has to turn many away because of the lack of space, Gullickson said. The EDA's assistance will help the new Stafford site double the number of nurses who graduate from Germanna each year from 200 to 400, she said.

Gullickson also noted that Germanna has been named a “Center of Excellence” in cybersecurity by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security and that cybersecurity interns are in great demand by Stafford-based defense contractors.

The new Stafford site is set to open for classes in 2024. Germanna will continue to offer classes at its existing, leased Barbara J. Fried Center in Stafford until then.