Stafford effort collects supplies to help the recovery in Texas

As Zamaria Hutchinson looked around at all the volunteers assembled for the #DMV2Texas initiative, the 2020 Brooke Point High School graduate was overcome with joy.
Hutchinson is a freshman at North Carolina A&T, where her sister Zalia is a sophomore.
When the siblings saw news of the power outages in Texas and the aftermath that her uncle and other family members living in the state were dealing with, they wanted to assist as much as possible.
They informed their parents of a plan to ship resources to Texas and the word quickly spread through social media.
On Friday morning, in the parking lot of The Globe and Laurel restaurant in North Stafford, Hutchinson and numerous volunteers loaded a 53-foot trailer with water, supplies and other nonperishable items to deliver to three locations in Texas.
The trailer included 13,000 pounds of food donated by Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts (SERVE).
“Honestly, I did not think it would be this big,” Zamaria Hutchinson said. “I’m surprised, but I’m also blessed. I’m happy that we got this many people to help.”
Volunteers began taping boxes and loading items from two pods stationed at the restaurant at 10 a.m. Friday. They worked throughout the day.
Angelo Hockaday, a Florida man and Hutchinson’s uncle, will depart Stafford on Saturday at 6 a.m. for what he said will be a two-day trip to Texas.
Hockaday plans to retire from the military in three months and recently began operating his own trucking company. This will be the longest trip he’s taken.
“I feel like it’s a family thing, and it makes me feel good to see my nieces want to do something even though they don’t have to,” Hockaday said. “I love it.”
When Hockaday arrives in Texas, he’ll make drop-offs in Waco, Dallas and Houston.
At the Waco stop, he’ll be greeted by NFL Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. Tomlinson is a relative of the Hutchinsons and will help facilitate the distribution of items in Waco.
The Houston Black Chamber of Commerce will assist with distribution in that city next Thursday.
“We weren’t sure how much support we were going to get, but it all kind of came together,” Hockaday said.
A chance meeting at The Globe and Laurel helped facilitate the process.
Shekela Hutchinson, the mother of Zamaria and Zalia, was discussing her daughters’ plans with the owner of the restaurant.
At the same time, Tortica Anderson was having lunch and discussing similar plans made by her daughter, Serenity French, another student at North Carolina A&T.
“After seeing everything that happened, my daughter said, ‘I wish I could do something. I wish it wasn’t so far away,’” Anderson recalled. “We talked about it and prayed on it and said ‘If it’s meant to be, God will lead us in the right direction.’”
That direction pointed to the Hutchinsons and Cory Brim. Brim operates a volunteer agency in Maryland called Change4good. Brim and his agency provided many more supplies to help fill the truck.
Nonprofit agency Breathing Blessings also assisted with collecting supplies.
“It just does something to my heart seeing young adults come together and think of something to unite everyone,” Shekela Hutchinson said. “Having all these different organizations and people come together on behalf of something these young girls decided to do, it’s amazing.”
In addition to water and food, the list of items includes everything from window insulation and electrical tape to baby care products and toiletries.
While the power has been restored in Texas, families are still dealing with many issues, such as burst pipes, as they rebuild their lives.
“We realize we’re going down late in the game,” Shekela Hutchinson said. “But it’s never too late when people have lost everything.”
