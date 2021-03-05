Stafford effort collects supplies to help the recovery in Texas

Angelo Hockaday, a Florida man and Hutchinson’s uncle, will depart Stafford on Saturday at 6 a.m. for what he said will be a two-day trip to Texas.

Hockaday plans to retire from the military in three months and recently began operating his own trucking company. This will be the longest trip he’s taken.

“I feel like it’s a family thing, and it makes me feel good to see my nieces want to do something even though they don’t have to,” Hockaday said. “I love it.”

When Hockaday arrives in Texas, he’ll make drop-offs in Waco, Dallas and Houston.

At the Waco stop, he’ll be greeted by NFL Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. Tomlinson is a relative of the Hutchinsons and will help facilitate the distribution of items in Waco.

The Houston Black Chamber of Commerce will assist with distribution in that city next Thursday.

“We weren’t sure how much support we were going to get, but it all kind of came together,” Hockaday said.

A chance meeting at The Globe and Laurel helped facilitate the process.

Shekela Hutchinson, the mother of Zamaria and Zalia, was discussing her daughters’ plans with the owner of the restaurant.