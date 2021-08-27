Stafford Electoral Board rejects Sunday voting in November election

In-person absentee Sunday voting ahead of November’s general election will not be available in Stafford County, even though it was an option recently offered by the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam.
Stafford County’s Electoral Board made the decision not to allow Sunday voting during a meeting Friday at the county’s government center. The decision left the small group of county residents who came in support of the Governor’s recommendation stunned and disappointed.
“This is not a partisan issue,” said Kim Cummings of Stafford, who had asked the board to consider at least one Sunday of early voting for county residents. “We talk about suppressing the vote, people marching to make sure everyone has an opportunity to vote, open access to the polls, people with different life experiences, and [the Electoral Board] chooses not to do this?”
Sunday voting topped the Electoral Board’s Friday agenda, following the recommendation of a special session of Virginia’s General Assembly in which Northam ultimately signed into law an act to allow in-person absentee voting available on Sundays, but the governor left the final decision up to local government.
By Friday morning, several jurisdictions had already acted on the matter, including Caroline, Culpeper and King George counties, as well as Fredericksburg, who each turned down the opportunity. Spotsylvania County elected to offer Sunday voting on Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m., and Prince William County will do the same on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Gloria Chittum, the sole Republican on the three-member Stafford County Electoral Board, said she would not support Sunday voting due to the many options that already exist in the county to cast a ballot.
“It’s not our [objective] to keep people from voting,” said Chittum. “You’ve got 45 days of early voting now. You have two Saturdays. I just can’t believe there’s that many people that can’t come but one day a week.”
Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said the state would have provided funding this election to help defer the costs of staffing the registrars’ office for Sunday voting this year only, but Chittum told the group the availability of those funds is unknown in the years ahead.
“So that adds another expense,” Chittum said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Bill Johnson-Miles of Stafford, told board members there are county residents who lack the finances or transportation to get anywhere else except to church on Sundays.
“It’s the only thing they do during the week, it’s the only time they get out of the house,” said Johnson-Miles. “Churches are always volunteering to take them to the polls or registrars’ office to vote and return them to the church.”
Following the brief public comment period in which four county residents spoke in favor of Sunday voting, Brandynicole Brooks, who serves as vice chairwoman of the board, moved to allow Sunday voting. The motion failed to get support from Chittum or board Chairman James Minor.
“It’s incredibly disappointing,” said Monica Gary of Stafford, who is running for supervisor of the county’s Aquia District. “Everyone who came in today spoke in favor of it, and there was no one who showed up to speak against it.
“The only people who spoke against it were the people on the board,” she added. “It’s not a representation of the people’s interest.”
