Stafford Electoral Board rejects Sunday voting in November election

Gloria Chittum, the sole Republican on the three-member Stafford County Electoral Board, said she would not support Sunday voting due to the many options that already exist in the county to cast a ballot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not our [objective] to keep people from voting,” said Chittum. “You’ve got 45 days of early voting now. You have two Saturdays. I just can’t believe there’s that many people that can’t come but one day a week.”

Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said the state would have provided funding this election to help defer the costs of staffing the registrars’ office for Sunday voting this year only, but Chittum told the group the availability of those funds is unknown in the years ahead.

“So that adds another expense,” Chittum said.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Bill Johnson-Miles of Stafford, told board members there are county residents who lack the finances or transportation to get anywhere else except to church on Sundays.

“It’s the only thing they do during the week, it’s the only time they get out of the house,” said Johnson-Miles. “Churches are always volunteering to take them to the polls or registrars’ office to vote and return them to the church.”