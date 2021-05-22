 Skip to main content
Stafford extends deadline for personal property, real estate taxes
Stafford taxpayers have until July 6 to pay their personal property and real estate taxes with no penalty or interest.

County Treasurer Laura Rudy said the extension will hopefully provide the community some relief as it continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It allows our citizens some added time to pay, as we all continue to get back to normal with the effects of the pandemic,” said Rudy. “I know the citizens will be pleasantly pleased to have a little bit more breathing time on that.”

Supervisors approved the measure 7–0 on Tuesday.

Personal property and real estate taxes are collected twice in the county each year and are usually due June 5 and Dec. 5.

Over 98,000 personal property and 57,000 real estate tax bills were sent to Stafford taxpayers during the latest billing cycle. Because of the extension, Rudy said payments received at the government center must be postmarked by July 6, or will be subject to interest and other penalties associated with late payments.

James Scott Baron:

540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

