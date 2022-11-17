Stafford extends tax deadline to Dec. 20

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved an emergency ordinance to temporarily eliminate penalties for tax bills paid by Dec. 20, according to a news release from the county.

The extension allows residents a little more time to pay their 2022 second half real estate and personal property tax bills. The taxes are normally due Dec. 5.

According to the county, the move is a response to vendor printing and mailing delays of the tax bills, which are generally mailed and received approximately one month before tax payments are due. The extension follows State Code requirements, the release stated.

Residents should have received tax bills via post office mail. The bills are also available on the Stafford County website at staffordcountyva.gov/epay. For questions or more information, contact the treasurer’s office at 540/658-8700.