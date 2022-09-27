Stafford fair set for Oct. 13 at UMW Stafford campus

Preparations are underway for the 12th annual Stafford County Agricultural and Homemaking Fair next month.

“Volunteers, vendors, a few displays, I mean we’ve got some, but a little more would help, also,” said fair manager Gordon Shelton.

Shelton said this year’s biggest attraction for fairgoers is free parking and admission all four days. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. Oct. 13.

“Due to the disaster with COVID and due to the economy changing, I just feel like I need to give families something so they can afford to come more than one day,” Shelton said.

For the last four years, the Stafford County Fair was held in the 9000 block of Celebrate Virginia Parkway, but it will be held at a different location this year. The new venue for the event, which runs through Oct. 16, will be the University of Mary Washington’s Stafford campus at 121 University Blvd.

“The (university) helped us and supported us,” Shelton said. “We were very, very fortunate that they helped us out.”

Although the fair traditionally offers motorsports events, including dirt drag races, and an antique tractor pull, Shelton said this year’s venue does not have the space to accommodate those types of events.

“That hurts me on the motorsports side, but we’re doing the power wheels,” Shelton said.

Power wheels is an event for ages 3 through 11 and offers trophies for the top three contestants. That event takes place at noon Saturday and Sunday.

Shelton said beginning at noon Oct. 13, about 20 vendors will spend the afternoon preparing their booths and exhibits for the grand opening at 5 p.m. The fairgrounds will offer carnival rides all four days, a petting zoo and pony rides. A large portable shed will house homemade goods and crafts, and various safety and emergency vehicle demonstrations by area first responders will take place throughout the weekend.

“There will be something for everyone,” Shelton said.

On Saturday, the Miss Stafford County Pageant will begin at 1 p.m. Although about 30 participants are already entered in the pageant, Shelton said registration is still open, as it is for the antique tractor, automobile and truck shows that will also take place during the weekend event.

Shelton said he’s hoping for good weather for the county fair, but also hopes one day he will find a permanent venue for the fair and other events for county residents to enjoy.

“We’re going to see how this year goes with what I’ve got to work with,” Shelton said. “We are looking for permanent grounds for an event park.”

For more information on the fair, call 540/840-8992 or visit staffordfair.com.

Shelton also said he’s planning for this year’s Stafford Christmas parade, which will be held Dec. 17 beginning at 3 p.m. at Geico on Warrenton Road. Volunteers are needed to help manage the event and preregistration for floats and parade marchers is open at staffordchristmasparade.com.