As the two adults and three children gather around a coffee table in the basement for dinner, two sit on lawn chairs, two on a love seat and another on a puffy accent chair.

The youngest, Wyatt, says grace, sending up a flurry of gratitude and requests for protection for seemingly everyone under the sun. The others agree with his closing thoughts, to “Let us all have a blessed time here.”

That might be a good motto for the family of Victoria and Rick Rein. They’ve been through a rollercoaster of emotions in the last two months, from losing everything they had in a house fire at their Stafford County rental home, to getting almost everything they needed from friends, family and strangers.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without the community,” said Rein, an Army veteran who works for a tree-service company. “Everything in this house was donated, and the people who donated money helped us get into this place.”

In mid-April, the Reins lost everything they owned in a house fire that was the result of a cooking accident, according to Stafford Fire and Rescue. No one was home at the time but Victoria Rein, and she doesn’t know what happened.

The loss of material possessions wasn’t nearly as devastating to them as the death of their two dogs, DeeO.G. and Spark. The fur babies especially helped the adults get through their troubled pasts.

He’d been injured three times in Iraq during his days as an Army Ranger and had returned with emotional wounds that didn’t heal. After some legal trouble, he successfully completed an intensive program for veterans.

His wife bore the scars of different kind of battle; she’d been through a physically abusive relationship that a therapist said left her with post traumatic stress syndrome.

In the days after the April fire, the couple, who married last fall in the backyard of the rental home, tried to get their feet back under them and keep her three children in their Stafford County classes. Rae is 12, Willa is 11, and Wyatt, 9.

There were some rough stretches. Relatives paid for a temporary home, then the family lived with another relative in Orange County. For weeks, the five of them got up at 6 a.m. and made the 90-minute trek to the kids’ schools. The mom hung out in the library during the day while the stepfather worked at Tree Times.

Then, she picked up the kids for soccer or baseball practice or games and got them fed. Sometimes, the family showered at the local YMCA, then got back to Orange by 8:30 p.m.

They had applied for several rental homes but hadn’t found anything when Billy Kelly, Rick Rein’s friend and the owner of Tree Times, connected him with a landlord on Marlborough Point Road near Aquia Landing.

The family was able to afford the rent for the two-story home with a backyard and even got to move in a few days ahead of schedule.

“We are so glad to be back in Stafford,” she wrote in a text, soon after the couple moved in the first weekend of June.

The Reins wanted to thank the community for their support, which began as soon as word spread about the fire. Rick Rein said he was amazed, not just by the generosity, but by the thoughtfulness of the gifts.

“People donated work pants so I could go to work and that’s what feeds a family. They donated baseball, soccer gear, new jerseys, so the kids didn’t miss one practice or one game,” he said. “It was every aspect of our lives that was helped by somebody.”

He struggled to find words to express the depth of gratitude.

“I really don’t know how to thank them, it was so much for our family,” he said.

“We just want to let everybody know that we’re thankful and that we’re ok,” she said.

The list of those who helped is too long to enumerate, but includes his boss, Billy Kelly, and Kelly’s brother, Jimmy Kelley, chief of the Falmouth Fire Department. The two organized donations and put items for the family in a storage unit.

Conway Elementary School, Dixon–Smith Middle School and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4123 “made a huge donation” of gift cards, Victoria Rein said.

Family members and friends donated some of the pieces from bedrooms they furnished at their homes for when Rae, Willa and Wyatt visited. Other relatives and strangers offered flat-screen TVs and a complete bedroom set for the newlyweds, and still others gave to a GoFundMe page that’s been deactivated.

Fellow participants in the Rappahannock Regional Veterans Treatment Docket, as well as Rick Rein’s mentor, Daniel Cortez, and Judge Ricardo Rigual, offered emotional support. Veterans with the local treatment program, in Fawn Lake and the National Vet Court Alliance sent checks.

“It was that brotherhood feeling of veterans that I had in the military with my brothers, and I found it here,” Rick Rein said. “Even when times really got tough, it was there, it prevailed.”

The family still needs a few more items, like a dining room set and living room furniture, but they’ve got the funds for it. They just haven’t had the time to get what they want, Rick Rein said.

The first item they need is a table they can gather around, he said.

“We’re huge on family dinners, that’s our time to kind of catch up, our one specific when everyone is sitting,” he said.

“And they’re less likely to walk away from a lecture if they’re stuffing their faces,” added the practical mother.