Stafford farmer introduces 'farm life' to regional students

Jeff Adams likes to use his farm as an outdoor classroom, and he has plenty of room for more students.

“I am trying to fill a void that the public schools are not filling,” Adams said.

Adams, 68, owns Walnut Hill Farm at Elm Springs in the 400 block of Kellogg Mill Road in Stafford County. He’s a former educator with a biology degree who believes agricultural education — including all the math, science and biology that goes with it — should be taught either on a working farm or in the county’s public schools.

“You’ve got over (30,000) students in this county and you’ve got one ‘ag’ teacher that teaches 60 children per semester,” Adams said. “If they put ‘ag’ in the schools, there’d be such demand that it would be ridiculous.”

To help promote his own educational Young Farmers Program for schoolchildren 5 and older, Adams uses social media to advertise the daily activities and lessons he plans to teach each day at his 180-year-old farm. Children not only spend time with a variety of animals, but also learn how animals are born, raised and live among their peers.

“Farmer Jeff’s farm is just down to earth,” said Jennifer Doyle, a third-grade teacher at Margaret Brent Elementary in North Stafford. “We had a lot planned today, including chores, a hayride, making winter bird feeders; but having a plan is one thing and life on a farm is another thing.”

Doyle, who was leading a group of children at the farm on Tuesday, said all the “fun” activities her group originally planned before their arrival that morning had to take a back seat while the children attended to a broken gate that keeps sheep corralled in a stable. Right after that repair, the children went to another field to help reunite a calf who became separated from its mother. When lunchtime rolled around, the children wanted nothing to do with it.

“No, we’ll eat lunch when mom gets here, let’s go to the creek, let’s go get wet, let’s get muddy,” Doyle said the students cried out when lunch was announced. “As a teacher, I don’t see kids get outside as much, and getting kids close to nature is really refreshing.”

During the recent Christmas break and in numerous educational classes held before that, Adams said about 100 students have entered his barn to get a taste of life on a working farm by participating in his Young Farmers Program. Adams said both the parents and their children who’ve participated in the program so far couldn’t be happier.

“They’re coming from all over, Post Oak, Thornburg, homeschoolers,” Adams said. “We are getting nothing but positive reviews.”

Brooklyn Lemmon, a fifth grader at the Merit School in Stafford, was at the 40-acre farm Tuesday morning getting a physics and mathematics lesson with other children repairing the broken gate. Once all the measurements were taken, students took turns carefully driving in the hinge bolts with a hammer, but Brooklyn said fixing a gate is nothing compared to what she’s already learned during her previous visits to the farm.

“I do know how to milk cows,” she said.

Bailey Ross, a 10-year-old student at Margaret Brent, said Farmer Jeff showed her and the other children how to document the birth of a baby lamb.

“You have to give them a tag and also have to do a rubber band on their tail so over time the excess will fall off,” Bailey said. “I think I want to be a farmer when I grow up.”

Adams, who earned his degree at George Mason University in 1978, is a Manassas native who previously worked as a long-distance telephone operator while studying in college. He moved to Stafford 42 years ago and tried his hand at teaching in Fauquier, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, but always returned to his farm, where he’s most comfortable teaching others. His latest attempt at public school teaching was last summer, but he left the job after only 35 days.

“The biggest thing was cellphones,” Adams said. “In my opinion, until they can figure out how to disable the cellphones while the children are in the school, they do what they want.”

Adams said he’s most comfortable teaching at his farm where he’s not “bound by SOLs” or others looking over his shoulder every day.

“Most of the curriculum on this farm is determined by Mother Nature,” Adams said. “This time of year, it’s mainly animals.”

Besides the numerous milking cows, pigs, sheep, goats and chickens Adams and the children look after and learn from every day, the farm that’s situated near Abel Lake also contains historic features that Adams uses to teach his students, including a historic cemetery for slaves who worked on the property in the mid-1800s.

“I have a short section of Sunken Farm road and a slave cemetery,” Adams said. “We talk about slavery in the 1840s and 1850s on this farm, about plowing fields with mules, horses or oxen.”

Doyle, who first came to the farm over two years ago with her two sons to bottle feed a newborn calf, knew about the farm through her husband’s father, who is a lifelong friend of Adams.

“I fell in love with the amount of learning there is to do on this farm,” Doyle said. “Every single day that I go, there’s something new that I learn.”

Last April, Doyle said Adams treated her entire class to a live animal show when Adams brought a trailer full of livestock to her school. Shortly after setting up his live exhibit, Adams began milking a cow for the wide-eyed students to watch.

“My third graders said it was the best day of school,” Doyle said. “They fell in love with it and a lot of them now come out to the farm to learn and get their hands dirty.”

Doyle said she’s usually at the farm with her two boys any day she’s not teaching and she’s usually there on the weekends. As an educator, she said she’s seen a number of students with attention disorders in the classroom come away from Adams’s farm with positive results.

“There are no attention issues that I’ve seen while doing our farm adventures,” Doyle said. “They are so engaged in the real-life learning that’s happening there.”

Doyle said in addition to students learning about everyday life on a farm, Adams also teaches valuable life lessons that are not widely emphasized in some classrooms, such as taking responsibility for one’s actions, or using cooperation and teamwork to complete a difficult task.

“He is a born educator,” Doyle said. “There are very few who are born and bred to teach, and that’s him for sure.”

Ginger Wright of Stafford, a homeschool mom who found Walnut Hill farm through an advertisement for Adams’s summer camp on social media, said she brought her 9-year-old son to the farm for two straight weeks and then became a full-time volunteer herself, helping other parents and students.

“They learn math, animal care, so there is responsibility and integrity,” Wright said. “There’s only so much that can be taught in a classroom. It’s very different being hands-on with it.”

Adams is a frequent speaker at Stafford Board of Supervisors meetings, where he has previously brought props and an occasional farm animal to drive home the importance of agricultural education in Stafford’s schools, which have a limited program in the career field of agriculture.

LaVeta Nutter, an agricultural education specialist with the Virginia Department of Education, said individual school divisions across the state decide what programs they will offer their students.

In Stafford’s case, North Stafford High School’s agricultural education program focuses on plant systems and horticulture, as well as greenhouse plant production and management.

Nutter said the “pathways” to a rounded agricultural education program also include agriculture, animals, biotechnology, the environment, food products and processing and natural resources. While King George County’s program is similar to Stafford’s, Spotsylvania County offers numerous learning opportunities in the agricultural field.

“They have the vet science programs, they have small animal care, they also offer horticulture, landscaping, turf management — they have a wide range of opportunities for their students,” Nutter said.

Adams said his Young Farmers Program is for any child in the region ages 5 and up, with fees for field trips ranging from $5 to $30 per person. Sessions run anywhere from one hour to four hours, and Adams said children should come to the farm dressed for the weather and for the dirt and mud of a working farm. Parents must also supply food and drinks for their child if they plan on a daylong group activity.

“I’m capable of doing home school groups, field trips,” Adams said. “People just have to have an appointment.”

On Saturday, the farm will be open for young farmers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students will start the day off feeding animals then head off to whatever farm project Adams or Mother Nature has in store for them that day.

“It’s like a box of chocolates here, you never know what you’re going to get,” Adams said.

To make a reservation for a tour or to find out more about Adams’s Young Farmers Program, email heybarnsquad@gmail.com. For upcoming tour schedules and events, visit the Walnut Hill Farm at Elm Springs Facebook page or follow @barnsquad on Instagram.