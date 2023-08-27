No one was injured in a single-dwelling fire Sunday morning in northern Stafford County.

Multiple units from Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to 911 calls about a structure fire involving a modular home in the 00 block of Stafford, public information officer Katie Brady reported. First responders found heavy fire from the front and ride side of the dwelling. Brady reported emergency personnel brought the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes.

Three residents of the home evacuated before the first units arrived, with one taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, along with a firefighter. Five people have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Quantico Fire and Emergency Services assisted in the response.