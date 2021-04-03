Stafford first responders deliver COVID-19 vaccines to homebound citizens

For weeks, Bonnie Timperley tried to get her mother vaccinated against COVID-19 through the family doctor, hospice care, pharmacies and grocery stores. But even though 104-year-old Althea Foerch was eligible, there was a big problem.
“You have to go to them and she cannot leave the house,” said Timperley.
Timperley’s quest ended last week, when she received a phone call from a Stafford County official who asked if her mother would like to receive the vaccination without leaving her home.
“Out of the blue, the phone call came through and I said, absolutely yes,” Timperley said.
So last week, Foerch became one of 10 homebound county residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through a community effort to bring the vaccine directly to those who need it but can’t get out.
“It hurt a little. They’re not as bad as they used to be,” said Foerch, who has lived with her daughter in a townhome off Plantation Drive in southern Stafford for 14 years.
Stafford first responders delivered the COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents Thursday aboard a medical response AmbuBus. The department hopes to one day further broaden its health-related support to community residents by bringing even more services directly to them during periods of emergencies.
“But right now, we’re still limited, like everyone else, with supply, personnel, staffing, things like that,” said Katie Brady, Stafford fire and rescue spokeswoman.
The previous day, county first responders vaccinated five homebound residents using the same mobile team.
“We’re helping people who find it incredibly hard to get to a vaccine site, or don’t have a person to provide transportation to the site, patients with large, motorized wheelchairs, or those who need a special van,” said Brady.
Brady said residents receiving the vaccine last week ranged in ages from the 60s to the 100s. In addition to Foerch, another 104-year-old county resident was also vaccinated by the mobile team on Thursday.
“To be able to go to these people’s homes and to be able to vaccinate them is a tremendous privilege,” said Brady.
Timperley, who is scheduled to get her second shot April 10, said her mother was delighted with the house full of visitors that came at 11 a.m. Thursday with the vaccine.
“She wasn’t afraid, but she really doesn’t understand,” said Timperley. “She just knows there’s a virus going around and everyone has to wear a mask.”
After first responders arrived, Foerch was greeted by Philip Young, a Stafford County Fire and Rescue master technician, who administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Foerch hailed the entire process as quick and easy.
“I’m used to shots; I’ve had so many of them,” she said. “I haven’t seen so many men in the house in a long time.”
Jason Hamm, product manager of First Line Technologies, a Stafford-based ambulatory bus manufacturing company, drove the black converted Mercedes Sprinter AmbuBus during the week to assist first responders deliver the vaccines throughout Stafford County.
Hamm’s company, located at 487 Lendall Lane, transforms standard passenger busses into medical facilities on wheels, used for mass evacuations, transporting special-needs patients, casualties, or others who require non-ambulatory transport.
Hamm said similar efforts to reach the homebound population are already underway elsewhere in the country.
“They’re already doing this in Philadelphia and other places,” said Hamm. “They’re using our buses to go into different communities where there are shut-ins or people who can’t get out to the vaccine locations.”
Thursday’s event was part of the Rappahannock Area Health Districts’ homebound program that was launched during the week of March 28.
The district has about 70 people on its homebound care list, and additional citizens are identified through home health agencies or the Rappahannock Agency on Aging.
“We’ve been looking at doing this for quite a while,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokeswoman for the health district. “Often, these are people who are at risk due to medical conditions or age. Even if they aren’t going out into the community, they often have people come into their homes providing care. This [program] makes sure they can access the [COVID-19] vaccine.”
Although trying to schedule and deliver multiple vaccines across a large area can be a time-consuming, logistical challenge, Balmes–John said the health district is committed to bringing the vaccine to residents who are immobile in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, as well as Fredericksburg.
The homebound service is available for registered residents who are not able to travel to a hospital, vaccination site or a pharmacy to safely receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
People can register for the program by calling 540/899-4797 and selecting option 0, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
“The health department then schedules a day and time to deliver the vaccine,” said Balmes–John.
But Balmes–John said the service is not for everyone. She said if you are able to travel to the local pharmacy for a flu shot, or if you regularly see a health care provider, you should get vaccinated at a regional clinic or hospital.
“If you are able to go to your doctor’s office to access your regular medical care, we’d encourage you to still do that for COVID vaccines,” said Balmes–John.
