Stafford first responders deliver COVID-19 vaccines to homebound citizens

“We’ve been looking at doing this for quite a while,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokeswoman for the health district. “Often, these are people who are at risk due to medical conditions or age. Even if they aren’t going out into the community, they often have people come into their homes providing care. This [program] makes sure they can access the [COVID-19] vaccine.”

Although trying to schedule and deliver multiple vaccines across a large area can be a time-consuming, logistical challenge, Balmes–John said the health district is committed to bringing the vaccine to residents who are immobile in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, as well as Fredericksburg.

The homebound service is available for registered residents who are not able to travel to a hospital, vaccination site or a pharmacy to safely receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

People can register for the program by calling 540/899-4797 and selecting option 0, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“The health department then schedules a day and time to deliver the vaccine,” said Balmes–John.