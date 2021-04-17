Stafford first responders receive three cost saving ambulances

Whether it’s at the scene of an accident, someone’s home or parked outside an area hospital, the motor of an ambulance seems to run constantly.

“These ambulances have historically had to have the engine idling for hours upon hours a day,” said Stafford County Fire Capt. Steve Mitchell. “Any time they’re not at the station plugged into auxiliary power, they have to be running.”

Mitchell said in addition to heating and air conditioning, defibrillators, refrigerators containing medications and other vital equipment aboard an ambulance require power as well, keeping the ignition key in the on position for the majority of the work day.

To help reduce some of that idle time when their wheels aren’t in motion, Stafford County first responders have added three new Ford F-550 ambulances to their fleet, each one equipped with money-saving, environmentally friendly technology to power things up.

“Which means that the ambulances no longer have to idle when they’re sitting at the scene,” said Mitchell.