Stafford first responders receive three cost saving ambulances

Whether it’s at the scene of an accident, someone’s home or parked outside an area hospital, the motor of an ambulance seems to run constantly.
“These ambulances have historically had to have the engine idling for hours upon hours a day,” said Stafford County Fire Capt. Steve Mitchell. “Any time they’re not at the station plugged into auxiliary power, they have to be running.”
Mitchell said in addition to heating and air conditioning, defibrillators, refrigerators containing medications and other vital equipment aboard an ambulance require power as well, keeping the ignition key in the on position for the majority of the work day.
To help reduce some of that idle time when their wheels aren’t in motion, Stafford County first responders have added three new Ford F-550 ambulances to their fleet, each one equipped with money-saving, environmentally friendly technology to power things up.
“Which means that the ambulances no longer have to idle when they’re sitting at the scene,” said Mitchell.
The energy-efficient system, installed by ZeroRPM Idle Mitigation Systems of Cullman, Ala., is driven by a series of lithium iron batteries mounted in a side compartment of the ambulances. The system allows each ambulance to continue running essential components on battery power only, rather than relying on a fuel-burning idling engine for power.
Manufacturers of the system say the omission of engine idling results in reduced vehicle emissions, saves fuel, reduces vehicle maintenance time and costs, and extends the life of the ambulances.
Stafford County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady said the new ambulances will be assigned to Station 2 at 305 Jason Mooney Drive, Station 7 at 12 Newton Road, and Station 14 at 53 Shelton Shop Road.
Later this year, Brady said three additional ambulances will be delivered for service in Stafford County.
