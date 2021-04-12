Stafford first responders replace medals Vietnam vet lost in fire

“We were on a patrol and walked up on a group of [Vietcong] in a muddy creek bed,” said Mihalak. "After that, all hell broke loose. I was in so many operations like that.”

Mihalak was surprised he received the medal with valor for simply doing his job. He said although it didn't mean much to him personally at the time, he believed his mother would like to keep it and his other medals as souvenirs.

"I didn't even want [the Bronze Star] to tell you the truth, but they gave it to me. So I said, the hell with it, you want to give it to me, I'll take it," he said.

When Mihalak returned home from Vietnam in 1968, he gave his awards to his mother, who mounted everything together on a plaque and hung it on the living room wall, where it remained for 53 years.

Following the fire, Gray and other volunteers in the department spent weeks looking into Mihalak’s official military service records in an effort to recover his all of his missing medals and awards for his service.

As the items were gathered, the firefighters decided to seal the awards in a shadowbox, which is traditionally presented to servicemembers at their retirement. Retired Stafford County Sheriff’s Captain Timothy O’Leary custom-built Mihalak’s unstained, cherrywood display box from scratch.