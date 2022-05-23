Stafford food pantry honors woman who helped form organization in 1979

A Friday afternoon Founders Day ceremony brought volunteers and supporters together to honor Jeri Redman, one of the original four founding members of SERVE, Inc., a Stafford-based food bank and community resource center.

“I didn’t expect the Founders Day to be so wonderful,” Redman said.

SERVES’ Executive Director Brian Gillespie said in addition to being one of the original founding members of the organization, Redman continues to be the longest serving volunteer at the food pantry. He said Redman, 85, still remains active in several roles.

“Jeri’s still a member of the board of directors and up until COVID, she was spending over 10 to 20 hours a week at the center,” Gillespie said.

Redman, a former social worker, helped form with three area pastors the present-day “SERVE House,” located at 15 Upton Lane since 1998. She said the organization was formed to feed needy families in the region and offer other emergency assistance to residents in tough times, including helping them pay utility bills, housing expenses or prescription medications. Redman said since its creation, the regional food pantry has helped thousands of families in Stafford and elsewhere.

“With the passing of time, the applications for assistance increased, naturally our funds decreased,” Redman said. “But I was grounded in faith thanks to God, who blessed us immensely.”

Mike Haas, who has been a SERVE volunteer for last 17 months, said when he first met Redman, he knew her heart and soul were deeply vested in the organization.

“Geri never takes credit, she’s so sincere and so genuine in her desire for SERVE to take care of Stafford County residents,” Haas said. “I know she’s very proud of where SERVE has grown and what SERVE is looking to do in the future.”

Redman said she was surprised with all the preparation that went into Friday’s ceremony, which was organized by Crystal Harmon, president of SERVE’s board of directors. The ceremony began with Gillespie leading Redmond down a red carpet to an oversized white wingback chair, reserved just for her, next to a podium.

“I’ve never had this happen to me before,” Redman said.

Looking back at the history of SERVE, Redman told the gathering of staff members, volunteers, friends and local officials that the organization’s biggest challenge in recent years was the coronavirus pandemic, but she said even that roadblock did not slow down the pace at SERVE.

“Fortunately, the government provided assistance, which was an asset to SERVE at that time,” Redman said. “When the assistance ceased, the applications for emergencies doubled in the year 2021.”

Although Redman said it’s impossible to calculate the exact number of individuals who received assistance by SERVE over the last four decades, she estimates the number would be “at least in the thousands.”

“Maybe millions, who knows?” Redman said, who was able to pinpoint precisely the number of those who benefited from SERVE’s generosity during calendar year 2021, a year in which she said more than 296,000 pounds of food was donated to the organization and over 303,000 pounds of food were delivered throughout the region to families in need of assistance.

“Churches alone donated 80,000 pounds of food,” Redman said.

Redman said 9,034 families received assistance through SERVE in 2021 and volunteers logging in over 5,100 hours. Nearly $155,000 was also provided to 200 families the same year through an emergency utility assistance program the organization facilitates through Dominion Energy, while the organization also prepared and gave away 350 Thanksgiving baskets.

“My hope is that I give adequate credit to those who have successfully made SERVE work,” Redman said. “SERVE is what it is today because of all the wonderful people who have participated in helping SERVE along the way.”

Several presentations were extended to Redman during Friday’s ceremony, including a proclamation to SERVE on behalf of the county by Griffis–Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen and Aquia Supervisor Monica Gary. Former Del. Joshua Cole also presented SERVE with a proclamation on behalf of the 2021 General Assembly for the organization’s 43 years of service to the community.

Redman said Friday’s Founders Day event in her honor was something she wasn’t really expecting.

“I was very happy and I appreciate everybody who works to make it work,” Redman said. “It’s been wonderful to see so many people with such great hearts.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

