Stafford girl remains chipper in the face of bone marrow failure

BONE MARROW TRANSPLANTS

If Elliott Domaleski needs a bone marrow transplant and doesn't find a perfect match, one of her parents will be her donor. Both are considered haploidentical, or half matches, and those types of transplants bring higher risks of rejection and infection for the recipient, said Amy Schatz, a statewide representative for Be The Match.

"That’s why there is a true urgency to add people to the registry on her behalf," said Schatz, who lives in Lake Anna.

Those interested —and between the ages of 18 and 40 — can start the process by registering and answering questions about their medical history. If eligible, they'll be sent a kit to swab their cheek and have results processed.

Registration is at My.bethematch.org/Ellisaurus, by texting Ellisaurus to 61474 or by scanning the attached QR code.

Cassy Bindis, a friend of the Domaleskis and Stafford County resident, is campaigning to get people to sign up for the registry. She also wants to show how easy it can be for the donor, that it's "a much easier process than medical dramas make it out to be."

In 85% of cases, the act is like donating platelets, Schatz said, when blood is drawn from the arm, then peripheral blood stem cells are filtered out, and the rest of the blood is put back. Donors are given medicine to produce more of those types of cells before the procedure, Schatz said.

The rest of the time, bone marrow is collected through the traditional method, with a needle inserted into the back, typically into the pelvic bone. Donors are given a general anesthesia for the procedure, which is done on an outpatient basis.

In all cases, the donor's medical bills are covered by Be The Match or the recipient's insurance. The registry also will cover other costs, from transportation for those who don't have a vehicle to hiring a dog-sitter for those worried about leaving their pets.

"We’ll do whatever we can to eliminate any barrier to help you save this person’s life," Schatz said.