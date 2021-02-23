Stafford government offices will reopen March 1

Stafford County government offices will reopen to the public next week.

Stafford officials announced this week that the government center, which has been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen beginning March 1. Visitors will be asked to take their own temperature at an automated machine located in the lobby prior-to entering the building, where masks are required and social-distancing protocols remain in effect.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also on March 1, the DMV Select branch within the government center will honor appointments made in advance by those who register at staffordcountyva.gov/dmvselect, or call 540/658-8700 to book an appointment.

Supervisors will also resume in-person meetings with public comments beginning Tuesday, March 2. Only 14 members of the public will be permitted in the board room at one time, in accordance with the state’s social distancing guidelines.

County officials said the disinfectant flush of all county water mains scheduled to begin March 15 will require the opening of fire hydrants throughout the county. Although the 711-mile long system-wide disinfecting process will not adversely affect the quality of drinking water, county officials said some residents may notice a slight change in the waters' taste and smell.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.