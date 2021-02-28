Stafford high school firefighting program grads join county department

“For me, it was really a legacy thing,” he said. “My father is a D.C. fireman. It’s something that I always wanted to do as a kid. I had a really good time with the high school program and wanted to make a career out of it.”

Holmes always planned to go into a medical career, but she thought she would go in the direction of nursing until she took an EMT class in high school.

“I just absolutely loved it,” she said. “I realized I wanted to stay in the field, so when the high school program was made available, I took that chance.”

Holmes said she liked the complexity of the work, the freedom from being stuck behind a desk and the feeling of camaraderie between firefighters.

“Usually in normal jobs, you have some relationships with coworkers, but in the firehouse, it’s different. You’re family,” she said.

Holmes was the only woman in the high school academy. She said it was “an interesting experience” but that she didn’t feel any different from the men.

“I did the same things as they did,” she said. “We all went through the same pains. We were set to the same expectations and everybody was really respectful.”