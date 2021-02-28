Stafford high school firefighting program grads join county department

At 19, Josalynn Holmes and Brandon Tremblay may be Stafford County’s youngest full-fledged EMT/firefighters, but they come into the job with a full year of experience, even prior to completing the county’s six-month Firefighting Academy.
The two, who graduated from Stafford High School last year, are among the first 12 students to go through the school division’s firefighting program—a two-semester program designed to familiarize students with firefighting procedures, equipment and technology.
“The high school academy prepared us very well for the career academy,” Tremblay said. “It set us up for success.”
The program combines academic coursework with physical conditioning and took place at one of the county volunteer fire stations during the 2019–20 school year.
The head start paid off for Tremblay and Holmes. According to Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello, both “distinguished themselves throughout the 26-week [county] training program as outstanding members of our department.”
“We were able to reap the benefits of an important high school program,” Cardello said.
Both Tremblay and Holmes have lived in Stafford their entire lives.
Tremblay said he comes from a family of first responders.
“For me, it was really a legacy thing,” he said. “My father is a D.C. fireman. It’s something that I always wanted to do as a kid. I had a really good time with the high school program and wanted to make a career out of it.”
Holmes always planned to go into a medical career, but she thought she would go in the direction of nursing until she took an EMT class in high school.
“I just absolutely loved it,” she said. “I realized I wanted to stay in the field, so when the high school program was made available, I took that chance.”
Holmes said she liked the complexity of the work, the freedom from being stuck behind a desk and the feeling of camaraderie between firefighters.
“Usually in normal jobs, you have some relationships with coworkers, but in the firehouse, it’s different. You’re family,” she said.
Holmes was the only woman in the high school academy. She said it was “an interesting experience” but that she didn’t feel any different from the men.
“I did the same things as they did,” she said. “We all went through the same pains. We were set to the same expectations and everybody was really respectful.”
Holmes said she thinks other girls were dissuaded from signing up for the high school program because they knew it would be majority male. She hopes that changes, because women have much to add to firefighting.
“I really hope more girls sign up,” she said. “I think women bring something different in some situations. Women think differently than how the guys think. It brings a different perspective.”
Tremblay agrees that more women are needed in the career.
“Some of the calls we run in the field, it’s preferable that we have females [on the team],” he said. “We might have a female patient where in certain situations, it would be beneficial [to have a female EMT].”
Both Tremblay and Holmes said CTE programs, such as the firefighter academy, are valuable additions to high school.
“It helps set kids up for success right out of high school,” Holmes said. “That’s a big accomplishment for a lot of people.”
Tremblay said Stafford County Public Schools already has many “excellent” CTE programs and that they offer an alternative to students for whom college isn’t the best option.
“I feel like guidance counselors are always telling you, ‘Go to college, go to college, go to college,’” he said. “These kids, they have choices other than that. College was not built for everybody. These trades are a great way to get people into the workforce and set up for success.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele