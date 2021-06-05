Stafford High School graduate launches satire website poking fun at celebrity wellness sites

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were really bored and we started talking about maybe starting a business,” Bouslog said. “We thought, how can we play on our strengths? We all love to write and we all have the same sense of humor. We have always been making fun of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and we thought, there’s no real satire place for that kind of site, so we thought, OK, this is our niche.”

They even created a fake celebrity founder for The Glowt: Dierdre Sabazios, who is a reality TV star and the daughter of a war criminal who made his fortune selling weapons to foreign dictators.

“She is just this very wealthy woman who is completely out of touch with the real world and very narcissistic,” Bouslog said. “She thinks she is an angel to the middle class, giving them all these gems of wisdom. But it’s all really for rich people because none of us can afford any of it.”

Wentworth said the dissonance between the celebrity world and the real world is what makes celebrity wellness so ripe for satire, especially now.

“When the pandemic hit, the differences between the poor and the very wealthy or even middle class and very wealthy became just so obvious,” she said. “So we’re poking fun at not just the snake oil salesman part of it, but also just the very rich that have these insane lives.”