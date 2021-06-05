Stafford High School graduate launches satire website poking fun at celebrity wellness sites

Quickly glance at the headlines on The Glowt—“Trending: Why I Live My Life Vitamin-Free” and “Introducing The Glowt Cruise: Get Swept Away to Sea During a Global Pandemic!”—and you might think you’re reading a celebrity wellness magazine such as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop or Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh.
Even “Introducing: The Eat Dirt Diet (the new Keto)” could be real, considering Goop has advertised coffee enemas and Poosh is recommending “lymphatic drainage” to cure hangovers.
But when you get to “Three Summer Recipes with No Pictures Except Me in a Bikini” and “Oh, You Work For A Nonprofit? I Could Never Work For Such Little Money. Good For You!” you’ll probably realize you’re reading satire.
The Glowt—pronounced “gloat”—launched last fall and was created by 2003 Stafford High School graduate Jen Bouslog and two friends, Emily Wentworth and Tegan Silva.
The three women write all the content, perusing “real” celebrity wellness magazines and blogs for inspiration.
“It’s never that far away,” said Bouslog with a laugh.
The Glowt was born out of the early months of the pandemic, when Bouslog and Wentworth, who live in Pittsburgh, and Silva, who lives in California, found themselves with extra time on their hands.
“We were really bored and we started talking about maybe starting a business,” Bouslog said. “We thought, how can we play on our strengths? We all love to write and we all have the same sense of humor. We have always been making fun of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and we thought, there’s no real satire place for that kind of site, so we thought, OK, this is our niche.”
They even created a fake celebrity founder for The Glowt: Dierdre Sabazios, who is a reality TV star and the daughter of a war criminal who made his fortune selling weapons to foreign dictators.
“She is just this very wealthy woman who is completely out of touch with the real world and very narcissistic,” Bouslog said. “She thinks she is an angel to the middle class, giving them all these gems of wisdom. But it’s all really for rich people because none of us can afford any of it.”
Wentworth said the dissonance between the celebrity world and the real world is what makes celebrity wellness so ripe for satire, especially now.
“When the pandemic hit, the differences between the poor and the very wealthy or even middle class and very wealthy became just so obvious,” she said. “So we’re poking fun at not just the snake oil salesman part of it, but also just the very rich that have these insane lives.”
Bouslog said the friends, who all have day jobs in addition to writing for the magazine, try to publish six new articles a week to the website, in addition to putting content on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.
They’re focused now on building a following and hope to be able to hire additional writers and create and sell Glowt merchandise.
For Bouslog, who works for a nonprofit—“completely different from The Glowt’s sort of people,” she said—the site is an outlet for a love of comedy that she was always too nervous to pursue.
“I’m having fun writing and developing comedy characters,” she said. “We’re excited to get the word out.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele